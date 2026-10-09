Kanpur Actor Umesh Shukla Shares Untold Stories About Nana Patekar, Recalls Working With Him In Sankalp
Umesh Shukla shares untold stories about Nana Patekar, remembering the veteran actor and recalling his experience of working with him in the film Sankalp.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Kanpur: The news of veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death has left the film industry in deep shock. People from different fields have been remembering the actor and sharing their memories of him. Actor Umesh Shukla, who lives in Kanpur, also remembered Nana. During an interaction with ETV Bharat, he shared some special moments from their time together and recalled the respect Nana showed him while working on a film.
Umesh, who is 80 years old, worked with Nana Patekar in the film Sankalp. While Umesh played the role of a guru, Nana played his disciple. Recalling their time on the set, Umesh said Nana gave his full attention to his role, even though he was already a well-known actor.
Due to the needs of a scene and technical reasons, Nana had to touch Umesh’s feet around 15 times. However, Umesh said that Nana’s actions never felt like acting to him. "Every time he touched my feet, I felt he was not acting but showing real respect for his guru," Umesh recalled.
He also shared how Nana made sure Umesh was served tea before him on the set. Whenever tea arrived, Nana would ask the crew, "Come on, brother, bring tea for Guru Ji first." He would wait until Umesh received his tea before drinking his own.
Umesh further said that Nana always followed the writer’s dialogues and did not make changes to them on his own. The actor also had a habit of writing his dialogues by hand to remember them. This helped him remember his lines, and he never forgot his dialogues on the set.
Umesh also remembered a conversation about Nana’s busy career. He once asked the actor how he managed to perform thousands of shows in a year. Nana smiled and told him that he sometimes performed five to six shows in a single day.
The late actor had also shared a personal wish with Umesh. Nana told him that after completing some family responsibilities, he wanted to hand everything over to his family and settle down in a village near Badrinath.
Umesh had dreamed of entering Bollywood and directing his own film since childhood. However, when he could not fulfil his dream of becoming a director, he chose acting instead. His first major break came in 2013 with the television show Savdhaan India. He later worked in several short films.
Umesh gained wider recognition for playing the character of Nana in Ayushmann Khurrana’s hit film Bala. He went on to appear in several other films, including Bhaiyya Ji, alongside Manoj Bajpayee, and Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn. His other film credits include Khudiram Bose and Ghalib.