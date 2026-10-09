ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kanpur Actor Umesh Shukla Shares Untold Stories About Nana Patekar, Recalls Working With Him In Sankalp

Kanpur Actor Umesh Shukla Shares Untold Stories About Nana Patekar, Recalls Working With Him In Sankalp ( Photo: IANS, Special Arrangement )

Kanpur: The news of veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death has left the film industry in deep shock. People from different fields have been remembering the actor and sharing their memories of him. Actor Umesh Shukla, who lives in Kanpur, also remembered Nana. During an interaction with ETV Bharat, he shared some special moments from their time together and recalled the respect Nana showed him while working on a film.

Umesh, who is 80 years old, worked with Nana Patekar in the film Sankalp. While Umesh played the role of a guru, Nana played his disciple. Recalling their time on the set, Umesh said Nana gave his full attention to his role, even though he was already a well-known actor.

Umesh Shukla Shares Untold Stories About Nana Patekar (Photo: Special Arrangement) Due to the needs of a scene and technical reasons, Nana had to touch Umesh’s feet around 15 times. However, Umesh said that Nana’s actions never felt like acting to him. "Every time he touched my feet, I felt he was not acting but showing real respect for his guru," Umesh recalled. He also shared how Nana made sure Umesh was served tea before him on the set. Whenever tea arrived, Nana would ask the crew, "Come on, brother, bring tea for Guru Ji first." He would wait until Umesh received his tea before drinking his own. Umesh Shukla Shares Untold Stories About Nana Patekar (Photo: Special Arrangement) Umesh further said that Nana always followed the writer’s dialogues and did not make changes to them on his own. The actor also had a habit of writing his dialogues by hand to remember them. This helped him remember his lines, and he never forgot his dialogues on the set.