ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Slams Hrithik Roshan Over His Comment On Viral 'Apology' Post, Says 'Stop Embarrassing Your Partner'

"Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together," Kangana wrote. She went on to say that Hrithik, being in a committed relationship, should not "tease a woman like this". Instead, she asked him to condemn people whom she alleged were harassing and bullying her online while using his name.

The exchange has once again brought the two actors into the spotlight, years after their highly publicised legal battle and bitter public fallout. Kangana addressed Hrithik directly in an Instagram Story. She said she was happy that he had found a partner in Saba Azad and noted that the two looked good together. However, she questioned his decision to comment on the controversy and accused him of adding fuel to the situation.

"Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name," she said. Kangana also told Hrithik to stop adding fuel to the controversy and said his comments were embarrassing his partner. She ended the post by hoping that "better sense prevails" and that he stops making what she described as unreasonable comments.

Hrithik's Response to an Instagram post (Photo: Instagram)

The actress was reacting to a comment Hrithik had made on a post by social media influencer. The post was part of a social media trend around the phrase, "We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan." The trend gained attention after comments made by Saurav Das of CJP, who took a dig at Kangana while discussing her recent criticism of student protests. Das reportedly said that a friend had suggested he may resemble a young Hrithik Roshan, leading to discussions about Kangana's past with the actor.

Hrithik responded to the Instagram post but did not directly name Kangana. He urged people not to take sides simply because they disliked another person. "My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society," Hrithik wrote. He added that he would wait until the context was right and based on facts before drawing conclusions.

Hrithik and Kangana have a long history of public controversy. Their dispute became particularly intense in 2016, when Kangana referred to Hrithik as her "ex-boyfriend" in media interviews and the two became involved in a legal battle over allegations and emails exchanged between them. Both actors have denied various claims made against them during the dispute. Kangana's latest response comes amid another wave of online criticism surrounding her remarks about Gen Z protesters.

The actress recently shared a series of posts criticising the language, appearance and behaviour of some young protesters. In one post, she described videos of the protests as "puke-inducing" and questioned how young people were being raised. She also criticised some young Hindu women whom she said wanted the lifestyle of independent working women without taking responsibility for the freedom that comes with it. In another controversial remark, Kangana called some of the protesters "Generation Gutter" and questioned their contribution to society. Her comments triggered a strong reaction online, with several social media users criticising her choice of words.