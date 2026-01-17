Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman For Calling Chhaava 'Divisive', Says He Refused To Meet Her For Emergency Over Political Bias
Kangana Ranaut criticised AR Rahman for calling Chhaava 'divisive', alleging he refused to meet her for Emergency due to political prejudice.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 17, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Music maestro AR Rahman has landed in controversy after he recently commented on the 2025 film Chhaava as 'divisive'. Now, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut strongly criticised him over his recent remarks. She accused Rahman of being "prejudiced and hateful" and claimed that he had refused to meet her for her movie Emergency, calling it a "propaganda film".
The controversy started after AR Rahman, during an interview, spoke about Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Calling the historical drama "divisive", Rahman said, "It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery."
Following his comments, Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly through a series of Instagram Stories. On Saturday, she shared a video of AR Rahman from the interview and directly addressed him in her post.
She wrote, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party, yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you."
She added, "I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration; you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even the opposition party sent me fan letters appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach, but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency."
In another Instagram Story, Kangana accused AR Rahman of hypocrisy and questioned his intentions. Referring to his comments on Chhaava, she wrote, "Today @arrahman ji shedding crocodile tears, what about their own hate and prejudices?"
Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency focuses on the 21-month-long Emergency imposed in India from 1975 to 1977. The film features Kangana in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman. Despite the strong political theme, the film failed to perform well at the box office.
