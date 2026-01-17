ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman For Calling Chhaava 'Divisive', Says He Refused To Meet Her For Emergency Over Political Bias

Kangana Ranaut Slams AR Rahman ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Music maestro AR Rahman has landed in controversy after he recently commented on the 2025 film Chhaava as 'divisive'. Now, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut strongly criticised him over his recent remarks. She accused Rahman of being "prejudiced and hateful" and claimed that he had refused to meet her for her movie Emergency, calling it a "propaganda film". The controversy started after AR Rahman, during an interview, spoke about Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Calling the historical drama "divisive", Rahman said, "It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery." Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: IG) Following his comments, Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly through a series of Instagram Stories. On Saturday, she shared a video of AR Rahman from the interview and directly addressed him in her post.