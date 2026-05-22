ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Secret Wedding Rumours After Her Mangalsutra Look Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to the rumours surrounding her “secret marriage” after videos of her wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles went viral on social media. The videos sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering if the actor had tied the knot secretly.

The buzz began after Kangana was recently spotted in a pink salwar suit paired with traditional green bangles and a mangalsutra while stepping out of a building. Surrounded by security personnel, the actor quickly caught everyone’s attention, and social media users started guessing if she had secretly gotten married.

Now, Kangana has cleared the air herself. Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, the actor shared a video carrying the headline: “Is Kangana Ranaut secretly married? The actor was spotted with a mangalsutra and green bangles.” Reacting to the rumours, Kangana explained that the look was simply for one of her upcoming film shoots.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Secret Wedding Rumours After Her Mangalsutra Look Goes Viral (Photo: Kangana's IG Story)

She wrote, “I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make-up, and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles. I won't marry secretly, I promise.”