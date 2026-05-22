Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Secret Wedding Rumours After Her Mangalsutra Look Goes Viral
Kangana Ranaut reacted after her mangalsutra look sparked secret wedding rumours, with videos of the actor-politician in traditional attire going viral online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to the rumours surrounding her “secret marriage” after videos of her wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles went viral on social media. The videos sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering if the actor had tied the knot secretly.
The buzz began after Kangana was recently spotted in a pink salwar suit paired with traditional green bangles and a mangalsutra while stepping out of a building. Surrounded by security personnel, the actor quickly caught everyone’s attention, and social media users started guessing if she had secretly gotten married.
Now, Kangana has cleared the air herself. Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, the actor shared a video carrying the headline: “Is Kangana Ranaut secretly married? The actor was spotted with a mangalsutra and green bangles.” Reacting to the rumours, Kangana explained that the look was simply for one of her upcoming film shoots.
She wrote, “I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make-up, and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles. I won't marry secretly, I promise.”
Kangana also shared another update from her shoot and spoke about working in extreme summer heat conditions. The actor, who has been filming outdoors, said that people should stop complaining about the heat wave while many professionals continue working under difficult conditions.
She wrote, “News anchors from their AC studios are complaining about the temperature and heat wave outside, what about those like us who are filming outdoors with loads of added lights and enclosed spaces, ha ha stop complaining guys, life is great for as long as it's challenging, you feel alive if it's easy and predictable it's like death, happy summer.”
On the work front, Kangana recently completed 20 years in the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 18 with Gangster and went on to become one of the industry’s most talked-about stars.
She was last seen in Emergency, which also marked her solo directorial debut. Earlier, she had co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi.
Kangana will next be seen in the political drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. She is also set to make her international debut with the supernatural horror film Blessed Be the Evil, which is expected to be released in 2027.