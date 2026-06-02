Kangana Reacts To Ranveer's FWICE Ban Amid Don 3 Row: 'As Your Stature Grows, So Do Your Enemies'
Kangana Ranaut reacted to Ranveer Singh's FWICE ban amid the Don 3 controversy, saying greater success brings more enemies and obstacles in life.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and his reported fallout over Don 3. The actor shared her thoughts on the issue while attending the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on Tuesday.
When asked about the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, Kangana responded in her style and compared the situation to her own experiences in the industry.
“You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody!” Kangana said with a smile and added, “Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab aapki haisiyat badhti hain, toh aapke dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain!”
(Translation: So, I would say that as your stature grows, so do your enemies. So, it's impossible to grow your stature without your enemies. So, Ranveer Singh should consider what his stature is today, so he has so many enemies!)
Kangana further said that challenges are a part of success, and every person faces obstacles while moving ahead in life. “Achcha hai, zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kayi tarah ke obstacles aate hain, you can't have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually,” she said.
(Translation: It's okay, in life, when you move forward, many kinds of obstacles come in your way, you can't always have a smooth ride. So much has happened to me, so look, today I am doing well. My life is also running well. So okay, it doesn't matter; everything is going to be fine eventually.)
Her comments come at a time when Ranveer Singh is facing a major dispute linked to Don 3. The controversy began after reports claimed that Ranveer had exited the film. The actor was announced as the new lead of the franchise in 2023, taking over from Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).
According to reports, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar later approached FWICE, alleging that Ranveer's sudden exit from the project had caused significant financial losses. Reports suggested that the losses amounted to around Rs 45 crore. Following the complaint, FWICE reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.
Amid the controversy, Ranveer Singh chose not to directly address the matter. However, his spokesperson released a statement saying that the actor has immense respect for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise.
The statement also mentioned that Ranveer had deliberately maintained silence throughout the developments because he believes professional matters should be handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. It added that he does not wish to comment on the issue any further.
Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Kangana Ranaut under Manikarnika Films and Pen Studios and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.
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