ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Reacts To Ranveer's FWICE Ban Amid Don 3 Row: 'As Your Stature Grows, So Do Your Enemies'

Hyderabad: Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and his reported fallout over Don 3. The actor shared her thoughts on the issue while attending the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on Tuesday.

When asked about the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, Kangana responded in her style and compared the situation to her own experiences in the industry.

“You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody!” Kangana said with a smile and added, “Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab aapki haisiyat badhti hain, toh aapke dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain!”

(Translation: So, I would say that as your stature grows, so do your enemies. So, it's impossible to grow your stature without your enemies. So, Ranveer Singh should consider what his stature is today, so he has so many enemies!)

Kangana further said that challenges are a part of success, and every person faces obstacles while moving ahead in life. “Achcha hai, zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kayi tarah ke obstacles aate hain, you can't have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually,” she said.