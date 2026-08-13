Kangana Ranaut Questions Bollywood's 'Love Affair With Pakistan' Amid Naseeruddin Shah Row
Kangana Ranaut has questioned Bollywood's alleged fascination with Pakistan while defending her remarks against Naseeruddin Shah and accusing the industry of selective outrage.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again taken aim at Bollywood, this time questioning what she described as the industry's continued "love affair" with Pakistan. Her comments came amid her ongoing war of words with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Ranaut has criticised Shah over his comments on celebrity silence around student protests and has now expanded her attack to what she sees as Bollywood's obsession with Pakistan.
'When will this love affair with Pakistan end?'
Speaking about the issue, Kangana said she believes the film industry has remained overly focused on Pakistan through films, statements and interviews. "Yeh Pakistan ki prem katha kab khatam hogi? Jab dekho Pakistan ke prem mein yeh mare rahte hain." she said. She then translated her point in English, asking, "When will this love story with Pakistan end?"
Ranaut added, "So many years have passed since Partition, so why hasn't this love story ended yet?" She further said, "Whether it is their films, their statements, or their interviews, when will this love affair with Pakistan end? They seem perpetually obsessed with Pakistan." Ranaut questioned why the subject continues to feature so prominently in conversations within the Hindi film industry decades after Partition.
How the Naseeruddin Shah row began
The latest exchange is part of a wider disagreement between Ranaut and Shah. Shah had previously questioned the silence of Bollywood celebrities over student protests and alleged police action. His remarks came in the context of protests at Jantar Mantar. Ranaut, however, argued that celebrities who had spoken about the Delhi protests should also speak about the situation involving job aspirants in Jharkhand.
"The people in the film industry who shed crocodile tears over the Jantar Mantar protests ought to shed those same tears for the children in Jharkhand now," she said. She also accused the industry of hypocrisy over which causes it chooses to support.
Kangana calls Naseeruddin 'lomdi'
The disagreement became more personal when Ranaut defended her earlier use of the word "lomdi" (fox) for Shah. She had reposted actor Piyush Mishra's criticism of Shah and added a note of her own. In the post, she said she was proud to protect and fight for the country where she earns her living. Ranaut wrote that while she was proud to defend her country, she accused Shah of eating the country's food while "fighting for the neighbouring country." She then added, "In today's time it is a compliment to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. I would rather be a dog than a lomdi like Naseeruddin."
Jharkhand protests become part of the debate
Ranaut has repeatedly brought up the protests by job aspirants in Jharkhand while making her case against what she calls selective outrage in Bollywood. According to officials, the protests turned tense, with police using measures including water cannons, tear gas and a lathi-charge. Several protesters and four policemen were injured. Ranaut had also raised the matter in Parliament and demanded answers over the treatment of the protesting students.