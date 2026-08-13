ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Questions Bollywood's 'Love Affair With Pakistan' Amid Naseeruddin Shah Row

Hyderabad: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again taken aim at Bollywood, this time questioning what she described as the industry's continued "love affair" with Pakistan. Her comments came amid her ongoing war of words with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Ranaut has criticised Shah over his comments on celebrity silence around student protests and has now expanded her attack to what she sees as Bollywood's obsession with Pakistan.

'When will this love affair with Pakistan end?'

Speaking about the issue, Kangana said she believes the film industry has remained overly focused on Pakistan through films, statements and interviews. "Yeh Pakistan ki prem katha kab khatam hogi? Jab dekho Pakistan ke prem mein yeh mare rahte hain." she said. She then translated her point in English, asking, "When will this love story with Pakistan end?"

Kangana Ranaut Questions Bollywood's 'Love Affair With Pakistan' (Video source: PTI)

Ranaut added, "So many years have passed since Partition, so why hasn't this love story ended yet?" She further said, "Whether it is their films, their statements, or their interviews, when will this love affair with Pakistan end? They seem perpetually obsessed with Pakistan." Ranaut questioned why the subject continues to feature so prominently in conversations within the Hindi film industry decades after Partition.

How the Naseeruddin Shah row began