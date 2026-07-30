Kangana Ranaut's Old Party Video Resurfaces After 'Generation Gutter' Remark On Gen Z - Watch
An old video of Kangana Ranaut partying at the 2018 Cannes after-party has resurfaced online after her controversial "generation gutter" remarks about Gen-Z sparked backlash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: After actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s controversial "generation gutter" remarks about Gen-Z went viral, social media users dug up an old video of the actor enjoying herself at a party during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
The resurfaced clip, which has now gone viral across social media platforms, shows Kangana dancing and having fun at a Cannes after-party. Dressed in a black sequined outfit paired with a blue scarf, the actor is seen chuckling, dancing and enjoying the evening with other guests.
The old video surfaced days after Kangana sparked a massive controversy with a series of Instagram Stories and posts targeting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das and young people protesting over NEET-UG 2026. The BJP MP questioned Das’s claim of being a student and called him "totally useless and unemployed" while comparing his life with her own achievements at the age of 28.
Soon after her remarks, many social media users began sharing the Cannes party video, with several pointing out what they called a contradiction between Kangana’s recent comments and her own past.
The video received mixed reactions online. While some users mocked the actor and criticised her statements about Gen Z, others defended her right to enjoy herself.
One user wrote, "She said girls nowadays or Gen Z, are drug addicts, couldn’t study properly and couldn’t be a good homemaker... so what’s wrong in mocking her over this nonsense dance clip?"
Another user criticised Kangana’s views but asked people not to attack her personally. The comment read, "I personally don’t like Kangana’s mindset. She is such an extraordinary actress, but it’s her mindset that is such a turn-off. However, don’t demean her. Don’t stoop to her level."
At the same time, many fans came out in support of the actor. One Instagram user wrote, "So?? She is enjoying her life... she is not abusing anyone, no harming anyone. What’s the problem in that?" Another commented, "She’s dancing and enjoying herself; what’s wrong with that? She’s not abusing or cursing anyone, not harming anyone."
The controversy began after Kangana made strong remarks against women participating in the protest. In one of her social media posts, she referred to some young women as "generation gutter" and criticised what she described as a westernised lifestyle.
"I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t even be homemakers," she wrote.
Her comments triggered widespread criticism on social media, with several public figures, including Rakhi Sawant and Sonu Sood, speaking out against her remarks.