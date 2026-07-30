ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Old Party Video Resurfaces After 'Generation Gutter' Remark On Gen Z - Watch

Hyderabad: After actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s controversial "generation gutter" remarks about Gen-Z went viral, social media users dug up an old video of the actor enjoying herself at a party during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The resurfaced clip, which has now gone viral across social media platforms, shows Kangana dancing and having fun at a Cannes after-party. Dressed in a black sequined outfit paired with a blue scarf, the actor is seen chuckling, dancing and enjoying the evening with other guests.

The old video surfaced days after Kangana sparked a massive controversy with a series of Instagram Stories and posts targeting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das and young people protesting over NEET-UG 2026. The BJP MP questioned Das’s claim of being a student and called him "totally useless and unemployed" while comparing his life with her own achievements at the age of 28.

Soon after her remarks, many social media users began sharing the Cannes party video, with several pointing out what they called a contradiction between Kangana’s recent comments and her own past.

The video received mixed reactions online. While some users mocked the actor and criticised her statements about Gen Z, others defended her right to enjoy herself.