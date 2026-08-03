Kangana Ranaut Hits Back After Old Party Videos Resurface, Says She Now Wants To Be 'Awakened Hindu'
Kangana Ranaut responded to trolling over resurfaced party videos, saying she now embraces an 'awakened Hindu' identity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut has responded to the trolling she faced after some of her old videos of partying resurfaced on social media. The actor-turned-politician said that her past should not stop her from changing as a person and embracing her religious beliefs more openly. In a new video shared on social media, Kangana spoke about her personal journey while she was on her way to Parliament. She said that she wanted to share her thoughts even though she was getting late.
The BJP MP appeared to be responding to people who have been bringing up her old videos and questioning how her earlier lifestyle fits with her current views. Kangana said that she was once a "moderate Hindu" but now considers herself an "awakened Hindu". She also questioned why Hindu women are criticised when they decide to openly defend or embrace their religion.
According to Kangana, many young people do not have a strong political or religious ideology when they are growing up. She said this can change with time and through their experiences and interactions with different people. She added that she has no problem with people choosing a secular or left-leaning ideology because, according to her, the Constitution gives people the freedom to follow their own beliefs. However, she said she feels that Hindu women face a different kind of reaction when they begin speaking openly about Hinduism.
She also recalled being questioned about when she became a "Sanghi". She said that people should have the freedom to evolve and decide what kind of life they want to lead. The actor further said that she wants to become a "defined and disciplined Hindu" and questioned why that choice should be treated differently.
Her comments follow another controversial remark in which she criticised the current generation and referred to some young protesters as "gutter chaap". That comment also led to mixed reactions online, with some supporting her while others strongly criticised her.