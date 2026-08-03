ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back After Old Party Videos Resurface, Says She Now Wants To Be 'Awakened Hindu'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut has responded to the trolling she faced after some of her old videos of partying resurfaced on social media. The actor-turned-politician said that her past should not stop her from changing as a person and embracing her religious beliefs more openly. In a new video shared on social media, Kangana spoke about her personal journey while she was on her way to Parliament. She said that she wanted to share her thoughts even though she was getting late. The BJP MP appeared to be responding to people who have been bringing up her old videos and questioning how her earlier lifestyle fits with her current views. Kangana said that she was once a "moderate Hindu" but now considers herself an "awakened Hindu". She also questioned why Hindu women are criticised when they decide to openly defend or embrace their religion.