Kangana Ranaut Defends Her 'Generation Gutter' Remark On Gen Z Protesters, Says 'You Have To Abide By The Constitution'
Kangana Ranaut defended her "generation gutter" remark amid backlash, saying discipline is essential in society and asking, "Kya aap apne beti ko aisa sikhayenge?"
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 29, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded to the criticism over her recent "generation gutter" remark. After facing backlash on social media, Kangana shared an Instagram reel on the occasion of Guru Purnima, saying her comments were about public behaviour and not against all young people.
In the video, Kangana said she was against the use of abusive and sexually explicit language in public places. She argued that such behaviour should not become normal in society.
Addressing her "media friends", Kangana said, "Hum log nahi chahte hai ki humare ghar ke bachcho ko koi ashleel sabdo se ye sexualise kar de. Ghar ke buzurgo ke saamne sharmindagi mehsoos ho. Hum iss tarah ka behaviour accept nahi karte hain aur usko normalise nahi hone denge." (We do not want the children in our homes to be sexualized through the use of obscene language, nor do we want to face embarrassment in front of the elders. We do not accept this kind of behaviour and will not allow it to be normalised.)
The actor also claimed that several media outlets highlighted only her controversial remarks while ignoring other things she had spoken about, including her praise for India’s Skyroot programme and her wishes for NEET aspirants. According to Kangana, many young people around her are hardworking and responsible, and her criticism was not aimed at every member of Gen Z.
She also responded to people who questioned why women should carry the "burden of dignity." Kangana said, "Excuse me? Kya aap apne beti ko aisa sikhayenge? Discipline mein rehna koi choice nahi hai! Agar aapko samaj mein rehna hai toh samvidhaan ke hisaab se chalna padega. Aapki aazadi waha khatam hoti hai jahan mera naak aur kaan shuru hote hain." (Excuse me? Is this what you teach your daughter? Observing discipline isn’t a choice! If you want to live in society, you have to abide by the Constitution. Your freedom ends where my nose and ears begin.)
She further said that freedom should not come at the cost of hurting others. According to Kangana, people should be mindful of their words and behaviour in public.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kangana said, "PM ko exam buddy kehte hain bachche. Koi unko leader, dost, parivaar, koi unko bhagwaan maanta hai. Kisi ki feelings hurt nahi kar sakte hain. Ye koi cool banna nahi hai. Ye ek basic civic sense hai aur agar apko nahi aati hai toh sikhna padega." (Children call the PM their ‘exam buddy.’ Some view him as a leader, a friend, or family, while others regard him as a divine figure. One cannot hurt people’s feelings. This isn’t about trying to look cool; it is a matter of basic civic sense, and if you don’t possess it, you need to learn it.)
The actor also took aim at what she called "feminazis". She claimed they were encouraging young people to reject discipline instead of promoting responsibility. Kangana said such behaviour should remain within private spaces and added, "Iss bhaundepan ko sirf aap apne kamre mein display kar sakte hai. Bahar jakar aapko maryada mein rehna padega." (You can display this tackiness only in your room. Once you step outside, you will have to observe decorum.)
Towards the end of the video, Kangana said that while science teaches that human life is based on evolution, people should continue to grow as individuals instead of encouraging what she described as "animalistic tendencies". She concluded the video by extending Guru Purnima wishes to her followers.
The controversy began after Kangana criticised recent student protests and described some participants as the "generation gutter". Her remarks came after videos from the protests against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other demonstrations went viral on social media.