ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Defends Her 'Generation Gutter' Remark On Gen Z Protesters, Says 'You Have To Abide By The Constitution'

Kangana Ranaut Defends Her 'Generation Gutter' Remark On Gen Z Protesters ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded to the criticism over her recent "generation gutter" remark. After facing backlash on social media, Kangana shared an Instagram reel on the occasion of Guru Purnima, saying her comments were about public behaviour and not against all young people. In the video, Kangana said she was against the use of abusive and sexually explicit language in public places. She argued that such behaviour should not become normal in society. Addressing her "media friends", Kangana said, "Hum log nahi chahte hai ki humare ghar ke bachcho ko koi ashleel sabdo se ye sexualise kar de. Ghar ke buzurgo ke saamne sharmindagi mehsoos ho. Hum iss tarah ka behaviour accept nahi karte hain aur usko normalise nahi hone denge." (We do not want the children in our homes to be sexualized through the use of obscene language, nor do we want to face embarrassment in front of the elders. We do not accept this kind of behaviour and will not allow it to be normalised.) The actor also claimed that several media outlets highlighted only her controversial remarks while ignoring other things she had spoken about, including her praise for India’s Skyroot programme and her wishes for NEET aspirants. According to Kangana, many young people around her are hardworking and responsible, and her criticism was not aimed at every member of Gen Z.