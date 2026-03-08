Women's Day 2026 | Kangana, Kareena Share Empowering Messages: 'Never Regret Being Generous'
Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared empowering messages on International Women's Day, encouraging women to embrace their strength, independence and self-love.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 8, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities have been sharing empowering messages for women on social media on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Among them were actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who spoke on self-belief, strength and self-love.
Kangana, who is known for speaking her mind, described being a woman as a “superpower” and encouraged women to understand their strength and use it wisely. Sharing a note on her X handle, she urged women to recognise their abilities but also reminded them not to misuse them.
Her message read, “Every day is your day. Being a woman is a superpower. Know your powers and understand how to use them to your advantage and never against yourself. Never regret being generous, what you give is what you get, but it might not come from where you expect, so keep going, never mind being a fool, always hope that you never fool anyone or take advantage of people or situations.”
The actor also spoke about the importance of self-reliance and inner happiness. She said that while people can give their best to their work, family, and friends, they should not depend on others for their happiness.
Sharing her personal mantra, Kangana wrote, “Key to happiness is that you give all of you to your work, your family, your friends, but remember what you want no one has, you only want gratitude, and only you can fill yourself up with that. Most importantly, choose those who chose you. Rise and shine, love and take care of your health. Happy women’s day #InternationalWomensDay.”
On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the political drama Emergency, which released in cinemas on January 17, 2025. Apart from acting, she has also become active in politics. Kangana is currently a Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and represents the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the day by reminding women to always love themselves. Sharing glamorous photos on social media, she revisited her iconic dialogue from the film Jab We Met.
She wrote, “To all the women out there DON’T EVER FORGET… to say every single day of your life…MAIN APNI FAVOURITE HOON…Happy women’s day ladies.”
The line, which Kareena delivered in the film opposite Shahid Kapoor, has long been associated with her confident personality.
Earlier in the day, Kareena’s sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi, also celebrated the women of the Pataudi family through a social media post. Sharing rare pictures featuring her grandmother, her mother Sharmila Tagore, her sister Soha Ali Khan and niece Sara Ali Khan, she praised Kareena for her inspiring journey.
“Bebo... my sister by marriage, and an incredible artist in her own right! Star. Home and beyond. You inspire,” Saba wrote.
On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is expected to release in cinemas in 2026.
