ETV Bharat / entertainment

Women's Day 2026 | Kangana, Kareena Share Empowering Messages: 'Never Regret Being Generous'

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities have been sharing empowering messages for women on social media on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Among them were actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who spoke on self-belief, strength and self-love.

Kangana, who is known for speaking her mind, described being a woman as a “superpower” and encouraged women to understand their strength and use it wisely. Sharing a note on her X handle, she urged women to recognise their abilities but also reminded them not to misuse them.

Her message read, “Every day is your day. Being a woman is a superpower. Know your powers and understand how to use them to your advantage and never against yourself. Never regret being generous, what you give is what you get, but it might not come from where you expect, so keep going, never mind being a fool, always hope that you never fool anyone or take advantage of people or situations.”

The actor also spoke about the importance of self-reliance and inner happiness. She said that while people can give their best to their work, family, and friends, they should not depend on others for their happiness.

Sharing her personal mantra, Kangana wrote, “Key to happiness is that you give all of you to your work, your family, your friends, but remember what you want no one has, you only want gratitude, and only you can fill yourself up with that. Most importantly, choose those who chose you. Rise and shine, love and take care of your health. Happy women’s day #InternationalWomensDay.”