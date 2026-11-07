ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan Turns 72: A Look At The Cinema Powerhouse's Impressive Lineup

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan turns 72 today. The celebrations kicked off a day prior with a new film announcement. On Kamal's birthday, his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the first look of his next film, Sandiyar on October 6. Needless to say, this is a delight for his fans. But more than that, it is a reminder that even after more than six decades in cinema, the thespian is still hungry to try something new.

Birthday wishes started pouring in early in the morning for the Septuagenarian superstar with family, industry colleges and fans sharing heartfelt posts on social media.

His elder daughter Shruti Haasan shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She called him her “Appa dearest” and wrote about how he called her in the morning, not just to talk, but to recommend a movie he had just watched and explain why he loved it.

That, she said, is Kamal Haasan. The little boy who first looked at a bright light on a movie set is still alive in him. Still curious. Still searching for more. “You are just the rarest of the rare Appa, the most glorious uncut diamond sparkling in the way only you can,” she wrote.

His younger daughter Akshara Haasan also wished her “Sandiyar” with love. Colleagues from across the film industry, political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and fans from all over the world joined in to wish the actor.

Started At 5 And Is Still Going Strong At 72

Kamal started acting when he was just five years old. Since then, he has seen it all. Aassive success, painful failures, and comebacks that felt almost impossible. He has experimented, lost everything, and built himself up again from scratch. Like a phoenix, as many fans say.

That same spirit is visible in his upcoming line-up which will keep him busy for the next couple of years.

A Look At Kamal Haasan's Upcoming Films

Sandiyar

The first look of Sandiyar shows Kamal in a rugged and intense avatar. The tagline, “Revenge can only be settled in blood,” hints at what the tone of the film is going to be.

Sandiyar was earlier called KH 237. It brings Kamal together with director SU Arun Kumar, who is known for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, Chithha, and Veera Dheera Sooran.

The film is said to be a gritty revenge drama set in Madurai. There will be no use de-ageing technology in the film. Adittionally, there won't be any dance numbers in the film which has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Anbariv is tapped to choreograph action for the film.

For unversed, there is a story behind title Sandiyar. Kamal’s 2004 film Virumaandi was originally supposed to be named Sandiyar. Back then, he had to drop the title because it created controversy. Sandiyar loosely means a rowdy or troublemaker. Two decades later, Kamal reclaims the title for the film which will mark his 237th outing as actor.