Kamal Haasan Turns 72: A Look At The Cinema Powerhouse's Impressive Lineup
At 72, Kamal Haasan’s upcoming lineup of movies can easily give younger actors a run for their money.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan turns 72 today. The celebrations kicked off a day prior with a new film announcement. On Kamal's birthday, his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the first look of his next film, Sandiyar on October 6. Needless to say, this is a delight for his fans. But more than that, it is a reminder that even after more than six decades in cinema, the thespian is still hungry to try something new.
Birthday wishes started pouring in early in the morning for the Septuagenarian superstar with family, industry colleges and fans sharing heartfelt posts on social media.
.@CMOTamilnadu Joseph Vijay extended his warm birthday greetings to Kamal Haasan, wishing him long life, good health, and continued dedication in both cinema and public life. https://t.co/CaxWhV3fUs— George (@georgeviews) November 6, 2026
His elder daughter Shruti Haasan shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She called him her “Appa dearest” and wrote about how he called her in the morning, not just to talk, but to recommend a movie he had just watched and explain why he loved it.
That, she said, is Kamal Haasan. The little boy who first looked at a bright light on a movie set is still alive in him. Still curious. Still searching for more. “You are just the rarest of the rare Appa, the most glorious uncut diamond sparkling in the way only you can,” she wrote.
His younger daughter Akshara Haasan also wished her “Sandiyar” with love. Colleagues from across the film industry, political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and fans from all over the world joined in to wish the actor.
Started At 5 And Is Still Going Strong At 72
Kamal started acting when he was just five years old. Since then, he has seen it all. Aassive success, painful failures, and comebacks that felt almost impossible. He has experimented, lost everything, and built himself up again from scratch. Like a phoenix, as many fans say.
That same spirit is visible in his upcoming line-up which will keep him busy for the next couple of years.
A Look At Kamal Haasan's Upcoming Films
Sandiyar
The first look of Sandiyar shows Kamal in a rugged and intense avatar. The tagline, “Revenge can only be settled in blood,” hints at what the tone of the film is going to be.
Sandiyar was earlier called KH 237. It brings Kamal together with director SU Arun Kumar, who is known for Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, Chithha, and Veera Dheera Sooran.
The film is said to be a gritty revenge drama set in Madurai. There will be no use de-ageing technology in the film. Adittionally, there won't be any dance numbers in the film which has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Anbariv is tapped to choreograph action for the film.
For unversed, there is a story behind title Sandiyar. Kamal’s 2004 film Virumaandi was originally supposed to be named Sandiyar. Back then, he had to drop the title because it created controversy. Sandiyar loosely means a rowdy or troublemaker. Two decades later, Kamal reclaims the title for the film which will mark his 237th outing as actor.
The Big Reunion With Rajinikanth
This is the film fans have waited nearly five decades for.
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will share the screen again after Ninaithale Inikkum (1979). The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, whose Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth has taken box office by storm. Again, Anirudh is on board for the music. A promo released earlier this year already gave fans a taste of their retro energy together.
Dharman As Producer And Maybe More?
Kamal is also backing Rajinikanth starrer Dharman directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Rajinikanth reportedly plays a doctor in this action thriller. The cast includes Nayanthara, Simran, Raashii Khanna, Ram Pothineni, and Sreeleela. Kamal is also expected to make a significant appearance in the film.
The film has already completed multiple schedules of shooting.
Senapathy's Return With Indian 3
Kamal will return as Senapathy in Indian 3. Director Shankar has confirmed the next part of the franchise with a first poster that said, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance.”
A large part of the film was already shot along with Indian 2. The team is now planning to complete the remaining portions and bring it to theatres. It is possibly Pongal 2027 release.
Kalki 2
Kamal is also part of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. He played the menacing Supreme Yaskin in the first part which was a blockbuster hit. The first part featured his passive presence while the sequel is where Kamal as Yaskin is likely to break hell loose. Now fans are eager to see what Yaskin brings to this dystopian tale in the sequel.
The screen icon's last theatrical release was Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. He had also announced a film with stunt choreographers Anbariv as directors, but that project has been delayed for now.
Clearly no sign of slowing down, at 72, Kamal Haasan is still that same curious boy on the set who still has zeal, passion and love for chasing a new story.