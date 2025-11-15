ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan Shares Update On Film With Rajinikanth After Sundar C's Exit: 'Expect The Unexpected'

Chennai: Kamal Haasan has spoken openly for the first time about the sudden exit of director Sundar C from Thalaivar 173, the highly anticipated film starring him and Rajinikanth. The project was announced earlier this month under Kamal Haasan's production banner, Rajkamal Films International, with a release planned around Pongal 2027. The news travelled fast and to everyone's delight as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, two of Tamil cinema's biggest legends, were coming together after a long time.

All that excitement soon became confusion after Sundar C had to step down from the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." Fans were left wondering about the whole situation.

Addressing the media at the Chennai airport, Kamal Haasan clarified the situation. He said Sundar C had already explained the reason for his withdrawal in his official statement and that he had nothing more to add. But Kamal stressed one important point: the script must satisfy Rajinikanth.

"As a producer, it is healthy to choose a story that my star likes," Kamal said, adding, "We will keep listening to the story until Rajinikanth likes it. We will keep searching for the right script until he is satisfied."