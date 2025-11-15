Kamal Haasan Shares Update On Film With Rajinikanth After Sundar C's Exit: 'Expect The Unexpected'
Kamal Haasan says Sundar C's exit from Rajinikanth's film was unavoidable and confirms the team is still searching for a script.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 15, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
Chennai: Kamal Haasan has spoken openly for the first time about the sudden exit of director Sundar C from Thalaivar 173, the highly anticipated film starring him and Rajinikanth. The project was announced earlier this month under Kamal Haasan's production banner, Rajkamal Films International, with a release planned around Pongal 2027. The news travelled fast and to everyone's delight as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, two of Tamil cinema's biggest legends, were coming together after a long time.
All that excitement soon became confusion after Sundar C had to step down from the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." Fans were left wondering about the whole situation.
Addressing the media at the Chennai airport, Kamal Haasan clarified the situation. He said Sundar C had already explained the reason for his withdrawal in his official statement and that he had nothing more to add. But Kamal stressed one important point: the script must satisfy Rajinikanth.
"As a producer, it is healthy to choose a story that my star likes," Kamal said, adding, "We will keep listening to the story until Rajinikanth likes it. We will keep searching for the right script until he is satisfied."
Kamal explained that the process of finding the perfect story is still ongoing. He said new directors may also get a chance to work on the film because, for him, the script is the only thing that matters. "The story should be good. That's all," he said. Kamal also hinted that he and Rajinikanth are exploring another script for a possible film together in the future. When asked what kind of story they were looking for, Kamal smiled and said, "Expect the unexpected."
Sundar C also released a heartfelt statement about his decision. He called it a difficult choice and expressed deep respect for both Kamal and Rajinikanth. He said he would always cherish the moments he shared with them during the early discussions of the project. He added that he would continue to seek inspiration from the two legends as he moved forward in his career.
Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been teasing a collaboration since the release of Coolie. Kamal recently appeared in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, while Rajinikanth is busy with multiple commitments. For now, the team continues to work on finalising a strong script before announcing the next director.
Fans will have to wait for more updates, but one thing is clear that Kamal Haasan is determined to bring Rajinikanth a script that is worth the star's approval, and until then, the search continues.
Read More
- Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up On The Family Man Season 3: 'Srikant Tiwari Doesn't Seem To Be Winning Any Battle This Time'
- Dhanush Says Love Is 'Overrated Emotion' At Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Launch
- Globe Trotter Event: Team's Promise Of 'Globe-Class Experience', Surprises, And Mahesh Babu's Tribute To Father Add To Buzz