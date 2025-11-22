ETV Bharat / entertainment

Marudhanayagam Returns? From Queen Elizabeth II's Visit To Kate Winslet's Supposed Casting - All About Kamal Haasan's Film

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has once again stirred excitement around his long-shelved unfinished film, Marudhanayagam. Speaking to the media ahead of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the actor-filmmaker suggested that due to the technological advancements, the decades-old dream may finally be within reach.

"I am confident that Marudhanayagam is possible with the advancement of technology in today's era," Kamal said while interacting with the media at the Goa airport. This news has sent fans into a frenzy who have waited for updates on the historical drama for over two decades.

Launched in 1997, Marudhanayagam was created as a historical epic, focusing on the life of 18th-century warrior-turned-reformer Muhammad Yusuf Khan, also known as Maruthanayagam Pillai. Directed by and starring Kamal Haasan, the film promised to blend history, scale, and storytelling in a way Indian cinema had rarely attempted at that time. Mounted on a then-unprecedented budget of Rs 80 crore, the movie was touted as the most expensive Indian production of its time.