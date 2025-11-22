Marudhanayagam Returns? From Queen Elizabeth II's Visit To Kate Winslet's Supposed Casting - All About Kamal Haasan's Film
Actor Kamal Haasan revives hopes for his shelved epic Marudhanayagam at IFFI. The film was originally launched in 1997.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST|
Updated : November 22, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has once again stirred excitement around his long-shelved unfinished film, Marudhanayagam. Speaking to the media ahead of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the actor-filmmaker suggested that due to the technological advancements, the decades-old dream may finally be within reach.
"I am confident that Marudhanayagam is possible with the advancement of technology in today's era," Kamal said while interacting with the media at the Goa airport. This news has sent fans into a frenzy who have waited for updates on the historical drama for over two decades.
Launched in 1997, Marudhanayagam was created as a historical epic, focusing on the life of 18th-century warrior-turned-reformer Muhammad Yusuf Khan, also known as Maruthanayagam Pillai. Directed by and starring Kamal Haasan, the film promised to blend history, scale, and storytelling in a way Indian cinema had rarely attempted at that time. Mounted on a then-unprecedented budget of Rs 80 crore, the movie was touted as the most expensive Indian production of its time.
Notably, the late Queen Elizabeth II visited the film's massive set in Chennai, witnessing a live demonstration of the epic battle sequences being planned. Only around 30 minutes of footage were completed before the film was shelved in 1999 due to insurmountable financial hurdles.
Kamal has, over the years, dropped hints about reviving the film. During an Instagram live session in 2020, he indicated that a rewrite may be required to adapt the original script to his age. "The happenings in the script need to be reworked, as it was originally written for a 40-year-old protagonist. Either I have to change the time frame and reimagine the proceedings, or I have to find another suitable actor to play the role," he had said at the time.
The film also made headlines when reports emerged that Hollywood star Kate Winslet had been offered the lead female role of Marsha. Winslet eventually declined the offer, prompting the makers to consider other actresses, though the film never progressed to full production.
Kamal's renewed hope comes as he continues to juggle multiple major projects, including Thalaivar 173, which he is producing under Raaj Kamal Films International. Though director Sundar C recently exited the project, speculation suggests actor-filmmaker Dhanush may step in, though an official confirmation is still awaited.
READ MORE
Kamal Haasan Calls For More Screens For Indie Films At IFFI 2025