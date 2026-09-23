Kamal Haasan Meets & Praises Mandaadi Team After Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr, Soori Calls It An 'Unforgettable Moment'
Kamal Haasan praised the Mandaadi team after the film crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, with Soori calling their meeting unforgettable.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan recently met the team of Mandaadi and appreciated their work after the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. Actors Soori and Suhas and director Mathi Maran later took to their respective social media handles to thank Kamal Haasan for his appreciation.
Directed by Mathi Maran, Mandaadi stars Soori and Suhas in key roles. The sports-action drama is set against the lives of fishermen in Ramanathapuram and the traditional paimara padagu (sailboat) race. The film was released in theatres on September 10.
Soori shared pictures from his meeting with Kamal Haasan and described it as 'one of the most unforgettable moments' of his life. The actor thanked the veteran actor for appreciating Mandaadi and for his words of encouragement.
Soori wrote, “Dr. Kamal Haasan sir, your unconditional love, powerful words and blessings made our #Mandaadi journey even more special. Heartfelt thanks to Mahendran annae and Disney brother for making this beautiful moment possible.”
One of the most unforgettable moments of my life! ❤️🙏😍— Actor Soori (@sooriofficial) September 23, 2026
Dr. Kamal Haasan sir, your unconditional love, powerful words and blessings made our #Mandaadi journey even more special. Heartfelt thanks to Mahendran annae and Disney brother for making this beautiful moment possible. 🙏… pic.twitter.com/paG4ypz3wX
He also said that Kamal Haasan’s words about the film gave him confidence and described the veteran actor’s vision for Mandaadi as a blessing that he would carry with him throughout his career.
Suhas, who plays Chatta Puli in Mandaadi, also shared a picture with Kamal Haasan. The Telugu actor, who makes his Tamil debut with the film, said the meeting was a moment he would always remember.
Suhas wrote, “Some moments leave you completely speechless. Standing next to the living legend, the encyclopedia of acting @ikamalhaasan sir. A dream realized, an absolute honour, and a memory I’ll treasure forever.”
Director Mathi Maran also expressed his gratitude after meeting Kamal Haasan. Calling him a “senior student of cinema”, the filmmaker thanked him for appreciating their work and sharing his thoughts on Mandaadi.
With @ikamalhaasan Sir, the senior student of cinema, and a constant inspiration to filmmakers like me. ❤️🙏— Mathimaran Pugazhendhi (@MathiMaaran) September 23, 2026
Thank you Sir for appreciating our work and sharing your thoughts on #Mandaadi. @elredkumar @sooriofficial @mani_rsinfo @rsinfotainment pic.twitter.com/L8CkuzJdVA
The meeting comes as Mandaadi continues its theatrical run. According to box-office tracking data, the film had collected Rs 93.40 crore gross in India and Rs 15.85 crore overseas by September 22, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 109.25 crore.