ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan Meets & Praises Mandaadi Team After Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr, Soori Calls It An 'Unforgettable Moment'

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan recently met the team of Mandaadi and appreciated their work after the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. Actors Soori and Suhas and director Mathi Maran later took to their respective social media handles to thank Kamal Haasan for his appreciation.

Directed by Mathi Maran, Mandaadi stars Soori and Suhas in key roles. The sports-action drama is set against the lives of fishermen in Ramanathapuram and the traditional paimara padagu (sailboat) race. The film was released in theatres on September 10.

Soori shared pictures from his meeting with Kamal Haasan and described it as 'one of the most unforgettable moments' of his life. The actor thanked the veteran actor for appreciating Mandaadi and for his words of encouragement.

Soori wrote, “Dr. Kamal Haasan sir, your unconditional love, powerful words and blessings made our #Mandaadi journey even more special. Heartfelt thanks to Mahendran annae and Disney brother for making this beautiful moment possible.”