ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan Calls For More Screens For Indie Films At IFFI 2025

Panaji: Kamal Haasan said that independent cinema is "as free as India" at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday. He walked the red carpet at the event in Panaji with his Amaran star cast. The film is produced by his company Raaj Kamal Films International and was screened at the event.

Haasan has acted in many films like Apoorva Raagangal, Nayakan, Sadma, Pushpak Vimana and Chachi 420. He said that indie films should not be forced to be like commercial films. According to him, "Independent cinema is very independent, as free as India… don't bring it into a confining space of a very commercialised cinema." When asked why indie films don't get enough space in theatres, he said, "Yes, that's been my complaint for about 40 years."