ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kamal Haasan Calls For More Screens For Indie Films At IFFI 2025

Kamal Haasan said indie films deserve more theatre space. At IFFI, he spoke about raising this issue 40 years ago.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST

|

Updated : November 21, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Panaji: Kamal Haasan said that independent cinema is "as free as India" at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday. He walked the red carpet at the event in Panaji with his Amaran star cast. The film is produced by his company Raaj Kamal Films International and was screened at the event.

Haasan has acted in many films like Apoorva Raagangal, Nayakan, Sadma, Pushpak Vimana and Chachi 420. He said that indie films should not be forced to be like commercial films. According to him, "Independent cinema is very independent, as free as India… don't bring it into a confining space of a very commercialised cinema." When asked why indie films don't get enough space in theatres, he said, "Yes, that's been my complaint for about 40 years."

Haasan was joined on the red carpet by the lead actors of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. The film is based on Major Mukund Vardharajan, who was martyred in a counter-terror operation in Kashmir in 2014. Amaran is the opening film of the 56th IFFI. It is adapted from a chapter of the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. It is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was honoured for completing 50 years in cinema. Addressing mediapersons, Balakrishna reflected on his legacy in the entertainment industry. "I have completed 50 years in the film industry. Why? It's not, I am the son of NTR, that I am continuing. It is the knowledge I have about movies, and it's the legacy I am taking. For what it is, I am proud of it. Only nowadays filmmaking is totally technique-dominated," he said.

Read More

  1. Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Fatima Bosch From Mexico Takes The Crown After Controversial 'Dumbhead' Remark
  2. IFFI 2025: Nandamuri Balakrishna Honoured For 50 Years In Cinema On Opening Day, Says 'I Am Original'
Last Updated : November 21, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST

TAGGED:

IFFI 2025
INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL INDIA
INDIE FILMS
INDEPENDENT CINEMA
KAMAL HAASAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.