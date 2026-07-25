'Democracy In Action': Kamal Haasan Applauds Centre's Talks With NEET Protesters, Urges Lasting Education Reforms
Kamal Haasan welcomed the Centre's decision to engage with NEET protesters, saying the issue goes beyond paper leaks and urging lasting reforms in education system.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has welcomed the Central government’s willingness to hold talks with students protesting over the NEET paper leak. Calling it "democracy in action," he said the issue is much bigger than exam paper leaks and should lead to long-term reforms in India’s education system.
On Saturday, Kamal Haasan shared a post on his X handle, where he praised the government’s decision to replace confrontation with dialogue. He said discussions are important in a democracy and hoped they would result in meaningful changes. "Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action," Kamal wrote.
The Thug Life actor also spoke about the violence witnessed during the protests. He said the use of pellet guns, electric shock batons, and nail-studded lathis has no place in a democratic country. At the same time, he stated that attacks on security personnel and damage to public property should also be examined fairly.
"Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective," he added.
Kamal Haasan further said that the current situation is an opportunity to improve India’s education system. According to him, the focus should not remain limited to the alleged paper leak but should include broader reforms.
Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 25, 2026
Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu.
Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined…
Calling for major changes, he urged the government to set up a National Commission on Education and Examination Reform with a three-month roadmap. He said the commission should work to restore trust in examinations, reduce academic pressure on students, modernise the education system, and also consider Tamil Nadu’s concerns.
"This moment and opportunity is bigger than paper leaks," Kamal wrote. He said that the commission should remember the case of Anitha, the Tamil Nadu student whose death highlighted the impact of a single high-stakes examination.
Ending his post, Kamal said, "The Government’s willingness to engage is welcome. Now let us ensure that dialogue leads to lasting reform. The road ahead is long, but Indians must walk it together."
This is not the first time Kamal Haasan has supported the protesting students. A few days ago, he strongly criticised the education system, saying that learning has been replaced by coaching, curiosity by anxiety, and merit by criminality. He also questioned the use of force against students demanding answers.
The protests have been continuing for nearly a month at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities. They are also seeking major reforms in the country’s education system.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement and observed a hunger strike in support of the students. He ended his fast on Thursday after 26 days, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that those accused in the NEET paper leak case had been arrested and that fast-track courts would be set up to speed up the legal process.
Although Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike, the protest at Jantar Mantar continues to draw large crowds. Students and supporters remain firm in their demand for accountability and lasting reforms in India’s examination and education system.