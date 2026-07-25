ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Democracy In Action': Kamal Haasan Applauds Centre's Talks With NEET Protesters, Urges Lasting Education Reforms

Hyderabad: Actor-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has welcomed the Central government’s willingness to hold talks with students protesting over the NEET paper leak. Calling it "democracy in action," he said the issue is much bigger than exam paper leaks and should lead to long-term reforms in India’s education system.

On Saturday, Kamal Haasan shared a post on his X handle, where he praised the government’s decision to replace confrontation with dialogue. He said discussions are important in a democracy and hoped they would result in meaningful changes. "Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action," Kamal wrote.

The Thug Life actor also spoke about the violence witnessed during the protests. He said the use of pellet guns, electric shock batons, and nail-studded lathis has no place in a democratic country. At the same time, he stated that attacks on security personnel and damage to public property should also be examined fairly.

"Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective," he added.

Kamal Haasan further said that the current situation is an opportunity to improve India’s education system. According to him, the focus should not remain limited to the alleged paper leak but should include broader reforms.