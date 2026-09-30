ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalyani Priyadarshan Reveals Father Priyadarshan Didn't Want Her To Be Actor: 'Dad Wasn't Happy'

Hyderabad: As the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lizzy, Kalyani Priyadarshan grew up on film sets. Early exposure to the world of cinema sparked initial interest in the industry. She studied Architectural Design at Parsons School of Design in New York and worked behind the camera in the art department. However, acting was where her heart was, even though her parents had reservations about her decision to become an actor.

In a recent interview, Kalyani shared that despite her family's concerns about the film industry's challenges, both she and her brother Sidharth have pursued film careers.

Although she comes from a strong film background, Kalyani's parents did not want her to enter cinema. Mainly, this was due to the challenging atmosphere of the industry. Even though the Malayalam film industry is considered one of the most organised in Indian cinema, her parents had inhibitions and preferred that their children not work in the film field.

"Their biggest concern was around the working conditions. People only see the glamour of this industry but very few actually understand what it really takes to make movies. Lokah was almost completely shot at night, and doing that for a long period takes a toll. Recently, I was unwell but I still had to shoot. Dad wasn’t happy about that (his kids have ended up in the industry)," said Kalyani, who carried Indian cinema's first female-led superhero film, Lokah, on her shoulders. Lokah became the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all-time.

While Kalyani has delivered strong performances in films like Varane Avashyamund, Hridayam, and Lokah, her brother Sidharth is a VFX artist.

Currently, Kalyani is in Mumbai filming her first Bollywood project, Pralay, featuring Ranveer Singh. Directed by Jai Mehta, this post-apocalyptic zombie thriller is an intense project that will keep her occupied until the year's end. “It’s a very intense film and will take a lot out of me," she said about Pralay.

Kalyani is also anticipating returning to the role of Chandra in the Lokah sequel. She will also appear in Marshal, starring Karthi and directed by Tamizh of Taanakkaran fame.