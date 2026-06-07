Kalki 2 Shoot To Resume Next Month; Nag Ashwin Targets December 2027 Release
Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that Kalki 2 resumes shooting next month, targeting a December 2027 release with massive action, heavy VFX, and cast additions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 7, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans of the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD have a massive reason to celebrate as the wait for the next chapter is getting shorter and there is official update on it. Director Nag Ashwin has announced that the production team is gearing up to return to the sets. Filming for the highly anticipated sequel, currently dubbed Kalki 2, will resume as early as next month.
The production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, has mapped out a fast-paced schedule to capture the scale of this futuristic universe. "Kalki 2 has already begun. We are making preparations to continue shooting from next month and complete it at a rapid pace," director Nag Ashwin shared.
The team has set a strict deadline for themselves. They aim to wrap up a major portion of the principal photography by April 2027. This timeline is crucial because the sequel demands heavy visual effects, intricate action choreography, and massive world-building. By finishing the main shoot early, the creators will have ample time for a detailed post-production phase before the film hits theaters in December 2027.
Bigger Action and a New Cast Member
Kalki 2 will pick up right where the first movie left off, diving straight into the rebellion against the ruthless Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan. Audiences can expect the conflict to be much larger this time around. Sources close to the production revealed to a newswire that the team is already planning massive action sequences centered around Prabhas.
While superstars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan are all returning to reprise their legendary characters, there is a major change in the star cast. Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel. The makers previously announced on X that they parted ways with the actor after the long journey of the first film, citing a lack of partnership.
Stepping into the franchise to fill the void is powerhouse actor Sai Pallavi. While the filmmakers have kept the exact details of her character under wraps, her inclusion has already created immense buzz online.