ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2 Shoot To Resume Next Month; Nag Ashwin Targets December 2027 Release

Hyderabad: Fans of the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD have a massive reason to celebrate as the wait for the next chapter is getting shorter and there is official update on it. Director Nag Ashwin has announced that the production team is gearing up to return to the sets. Filming for the highly anticipated sequel, currently dubbed Kalki 2, will resume as early as next month.

The production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, has mapped out a fast-paced schedule to capture the scale of this futuristic universe. "Kalki 2 has already begun. We are making preparations to continue shooting from next month and complete it at a rapid pace," director Nag Ashwin shared.

The team has set a strict deadline for themselves. They aim to wrap up a major portion of the principal photography by April 2027. This timeline is crucial because the sequel demands heavy visual effects, intricate action choreography, and massive world-building. By finishing the main shoot early, the creators will have ample time for a detailed post-production phase before the film hits theaters in December 2027.