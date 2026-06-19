Kalamandalam Krishnakumar Reflects On His 55-Year Kathakali Journey, Recalls Mohanlal's Dedication During Vanaprastham
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Kalamandalam Krishnakumar recalled Mohanlal's dedication and Kathakali journey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Renowned Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Krishnakumar, who has been selected for the 2025 Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, has reflected on his decades-long artistic journey, the challenges faced by Kathakali artists, and actor Mohanlal’s dedication while preparing for the acclaimed film Vanaprastham.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Krishnakumar described the national honour as one of the biggest recognitions of his career. The award comes two years after he received the Kerala Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2023.
“To me, this recognition is a blessing. I have been active in Kathakali for nearly 55 years. I thank God for this honour. I am a devotee of Guruvayurappan, and there is hardly a day when I do not pray for the strength to think creatively and excel in my art. On this occasion, I remember my parents and gurus with gratitude,” he said.
Born on January 2, 1962, in Thrissur district, Krishnakumar developed an interest in Kathakali at a young age after watching performances staged in local temples near his village. With the support of his father, he joined Kerala Kalamandalam in 1974 at the age of 11 and trained under some of the most respected names in the field, including Madavoor Vasudevan Nair, Kalamandalam Padmanabhan Nair, Kalamandalam Ramankutty, Kalamandalam Gopi and Vazhenkada Vijayan.
Recalling his early years at Kalamandalam, he said life was not easy. Living away from his parents in a hostel and undergoing rigorous training at a young age was emotionally and physically demanding.
“At that time, when I was punished by my teachers, I often wondered why I had chosen this path. Later, I realised those punishments were part of shaping me into an artist. They were preparing my body and mind for Kathakali,” he said.
After completing 13 years of training, Krishnakumar made his stage debut as Krishna in Rukmini Swayamvaram. His performance impressed several senior figures in the Kathakali world, and he gradually established himself as one of the leading performers of his generation.
Like many artists, however, financial stability remained a challenge. To support himself and his family, he joined the prestigious Kalakshetra in Chennai as a teacher, where he also trained in Bharatanatyam. Over the years, he performed across India and in several countries abroad, building a reputation as one of Kathakali’s most respected artistes.
Krishnakumar also expressed concern about the changing nature of Kathakali performances. According to him, traditional all-night performances have become increasingly rare due to changing audience habits and the influence of television and cinema.
“Today, people are not willing to stay awake throughout the night to watch Kathakali. As a result, many performances have been reduced to capsule versions lasting around one and a half hours. I do not oppose these changes because artists need income to survive. But the essence of the art should never be compromised,” he said.
He also criticised the casual use of Kathakali imagery in films and advertisements. “Using Kathakali costumes merely for visual appeal, without understanding the art form, is disrespectful. The art deserves to be represented properly,” he added.
Despite these challenges, Krishnakumar said traditional Kathakali continues to receive appreciation from audiences abroad. He recalled a memorable performance in Paris where a three-day presentation of Bhagavatam was staged in its traditional format.
The performances ran from 6 pm to 6 am on all three days, and organisers even transported a 200-kilogram traditional lamp from Kerala to maintain authenticity.
“Not a single person left the venue midway during those performances. That itself shows the respect this art form receives internationally,” he said.
One of the most interesting memories shared by Krishnakumar was his experience with Mohanlal during the making of director Shaji N Karun’s acclaimed film Vanaprastham. His gurus had trained the actor in Kathakali for the film. Mohanlal had earlier spent nearly a month at Kalamandalam learning expressions, eye movements and other basics for Kamaladalam as well.
According to Krishnakumar, Mohanlal’s commitment surprised even experienced Kathakali artists. He recalled that on a day when Mohanlal performed in the role of Bali, the actor treated the Kathakali costume and crown with great respect. After washing his hands and feet, Mohanlal bowed before the crown and placed it on his head. He refused to remove it until the day’s shoot was completed.
Krishnakumar said he had often seen the actor standing for hours in heavy Kathakali costumes, including the massive Kuttichamaram used in beard roles, while carrying script pages in his hand.
“Even standing in those costumes for hours is difficult. Artists train for 13 or 14 years to develop that ability. Seeing someone who was not a Kathakali artist follow those disciplines so sincerely was remarkable,” he said.
He added, “I once told him that he could remove the costume during breaks because films are shot in stages. But he replied, ‛No, I cannot do that. I have bowed before this crown and placed it on my head. I will remove it only after the shoot is over.’ That level of dedication was truly surprising.”
Now one of the most respected names in Kathakali, Krishnakumar has performed thousands of shows in India and abroad. He has portrayed a wide range of characters, from heroic and virtuous roles such as Nala, Karna and Arjuna to powerful antagonist roles including Ravana, Duryodhana, Narakasura and Keechaka.
Having represented Kathakali on international platforms, including workshops at leading universities and performances across several countries, Krishnakumar continues to remain active on stage.