ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalamandalam Krishnakumar Reflects On His 55-Year Kathakali Journey, Recalls Mohanlal's Dedication During Vanaprastham

Renowned Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Krishnakumar, who has been selected for the 2025 Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, has reflected on his decades-long artistic journey, the challenges faced by Kathakali artists, and actor Mohanlal’s dedication while preparing for the acclaimed film Vanaprastham.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Krishnakumar described the national honour as one of the biggest recognitions of his career. The award comes two years after he received the Kerala Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2023.

Kalamandalam Krishnakumar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“To me, this recognition is a blessing. I have been active in Kathakali for nearly 55 years. I thank God for this honour. I am a devotee of Guruvayurappan, and there is hardly a day when I do not pray for the strength to think creatively and excel in my art. On this occasion, I remember my parents and gurus with gratitude,” he said.

Born on January 2, 1962, in Thrissur district, Krishnakumar developed an interest in Kathakali at a young age after watching performances staged in local temples near his village. With the support of his father, he joined Kerala Kalamandalam in 1974 at the age of 11 and trained under some of the most respected names in the field, including Madavoor Vasudevan Nair, Kalamandalam Padmanabhan Nair, Kalamandalam Ramankutty, Kalamandalam Gopi and Vazhenkada Vijayan.

Recalling his early years at Kalamandalam, he said life was not easy. Living away from his parents in a hostel and undergoing rigorous training at a young age was emotionally and physically demanding.

Kalamandalam Krishnakumar Reflects On His 55-Year Kathakali Journey (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“At that time, when I was punished by my teachers, I often wondered why I had chosen this path. Later, I realised those punishments were part of shaping me into an artist. They were preparing my body and mind for Kathakali,” he said.

After completing 13 years of training, Krishnakumar made his stage debut as Krishna in Rukmini Swayamvaram. His performance impressed several senior figures in the Kathakali world, and he gradually established himself as one of the leading performers of his generation.

Like many artists, however, financial stability remained a challenge. To support himself and his family, he joined the prestigious Kalakshetra in Chennai as a teacher, where he also trained in Bharatanatyam. Over the years, he performed across India and in several countries abroad, building a reputation as one of Kathakali’s most respected artistes.

Krishnakumar also expressed concern about the changing nature of Kathakali performances. According to him, traditional all-night performances have become increasingly rare due to changing audience habits and the influence of television and cinema.