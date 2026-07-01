ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Kala Hiran' Yet To Be Sent To Censor Board, Delhi HC Told On Actor Salman Khan's Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday listed for hearing on July 6 actor Salman Khan's plea seeking a stay on the release of the film "Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal", as it noted that the movie was yet to be sent to the censor board for certification for its release. Khan had moved the high court last month, contending that the film was purportedly based on the blackbuck poaching case allegedly involving the actor and was in violation of a high court order protecting his personality rights.

Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the hearing after noting that a rejoinder filed by the filmstar was not on record.

As Khan's senior counsel argued that urgent directions were required in the matter to avert the release in the meantime, the lawyer appearing for the makers of "Kala Hiran" said the film would not be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) till Monday (July 6).

"Can a movie be released before the censor board's certification? A movie cannot be released unless there is certification by the censor board. The movie has not even been sent to the censor board. We will not send the movie to the censor board till Monday," he submitted.

The application is part of the 59-year-old Khan's lawsuit for protection of his personality rights. In the response filed to the application, filmmaker Amit Jani said Khan cannot claim any "ownership" over criminal cases, judicial proceedings, media reports or historical events merely because such events involved or concerned him.

The response asserted that there was no exploitation of his personality rights as there was neither any false endorsement nor commercial impersonation or unlawful commercial exploitation. The makers also clarified that the movie was not Salman Khan's biopic and he cannot invoke personality rights "to erase" the public events concerning the blackbuck controversy.