Kaantha X Review: Dulquer Salmaan Acts 'National Award Level' In 'Must-Watch' Thriller
Kaantha opens to rave reviews, with audiences praising Dulquer Salmaan's standout performance and Rana's powerful role.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati in the lead has opened to a flood of rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Directed by debutant Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is set in 1950s Madras and blends drama, ego clashes, and a murder mystery into a compelling cinematic experience. Early reactions on social media call the film a "blockbuster" and praise Dulquer's performance as one of the finest of his career.
Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) have reacted enthusiastically. One user wrote, "What a movie… what an actor! DQ fire! Rana was good. Director's vision top class. Blockbuster written all over."
Another user praised the first half for its brilliant portrayal of cinema within cinema, while noting that the second half takes a sharp turn as Rana takes charge of the narrative. Many posts widely celebrate Dulquer's acting range. A user simply wrote, "One hell of a performance! Truly outstanding!" Several early reviewers called his performance "National Award level." The memorable mirror scenes and a dramatic confrontation involving a slap from the heroine have been singled out as standout moments.
#Kaantha - whistles Blockbuster 🏆🔥!!!— its cinema (@itsciiinema) November 13, 2025
⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ 4.5/5 !!#DulquerSalmaan, what a man!
A terrific and natural performance. Wonder how every role, despite the variety, feels tailor-made for him
Ram, Bhaskar, and now Nadippu Chakravarthy!#Kaanthareview | #RanaDaggubati |… pic.twitter.com/rSckQHg6mS
According to another X user, the first half is strong with its emotional conflicts and on-set tension. The interval block is described as superb. The review notes that some songs were unnecessary but do not harm the flow. The second half shifts into a murder investigation, led by Rana Daggubati's character. The climax works satisfactorily, and is moving. Overall, the verdict is overwhelmingly positive.
#Kaantha is (4.5/5) Big Hit in theatres. #Kaanthareview— Siddartha Reddy (@sidduchitiki143) November 13, 2025
Climax 🥹 💯
Visuals, Artwork, Music 👌@RanaDaggubati at his sarcastic best 🤝
why so much hate around I don't understand where so much hard work & passion gone into this movie.#DulquerSalmaan #Rana pic.twitter.com/AULLWGr4v9
Audiences are perhaps particularly enamored with Bhagyashri Borse's unexpected prowess, with Rana's commanding presence on screen, and Samuthirakani's gravitas. Several reviews describe the movie as "must-see", praising its emotional depth, craft, and entertainment value.
Mini Review - #Kaantha #KaanthaReview— Mr.Cinema (@mrcinemaaa) November 14, 2025
Dulquer Salmaan gives one of his career best performances as ‘Nata Chakravarthy’ T.K. Mahadevan. The mirror scenes at the interval & the climax, and the scene where he gets slapped by the heroine prove how good an actor he is.
Bhagyashri…
The story revolves around legendary Tamil director Ayya and his complicated relationship with rising star T. K. Mahadevan. When Mahadevan changes the name of a women-centric film from Shaantha to Kaantha to suit his star image, tensions erupt. What starts as a drama about ego and stardom soon turns into an emotional and gripping investigative thriller. The film also stars Samuthirakani as Ayya, Bhagyashri Borse as Kumari, and Rana Daggubati as Inspector Devaraj, also known as "Phoenix."
One hell of a Performance!🔥🔥🔥— Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) November 14, 2025
Truly outstanding!
Dulquer Salmaan 🙏 #Kaantha Must Watch👏🏻👏🏻 #dulquersalmaan #KaanthaReview pic.twitter.com/0tMtRfd15m
At 163 minutes with some excellent period detail, the film pulls you into the world of an India just past Independence. Critics such as Ramesh Bala and Sreedhar Pillai have predicted a good box office opening despite some pacing issues. However, if the positive reviews are anything to go by, Kaantha may go down as one of the bigger successes of the season.
