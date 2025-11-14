ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kaantha X Review: Dulquer Salmaan Acts 'National Award Level' In 'Must-Watch' Thriller

Another user praised the first half for its brilliant portrayal of cinema within cinema, while noting that the second half takes a sharp turn as Rana takes charge of the narrative. Many posts widely celebrate Dulquer's acting range. A user simply wrote, "One hell of a performance! Truly outstanding!" Several early reviewers called his performance "National Award level." The memorable mirror scenes and a dramatic confrontation involving a slap from the heroine have been singled out as standout moments.

Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) have reacted enthusiastically. One user wrote, "What a movie… what an actor! DQ fire! Rana was good. Director's vision top class. Blockbuster written all over."

Hyderabad: Kaantha starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati in the lead has opened to a flood of rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Directed by debutant Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is set in 1950s Madras and blends drama, ego clashes, and a murder mystery into a compelling cinematic experience. Early reactions on social media call the film a "blockbuster" and praise Dulquer's performance as one of the finest of his career.

According to another X user, the first half is strong with its emotional conflicts and on-set tension. The interval block is described as superb. The review notes that some songs were unnecessary but do not harm the flow. The second half shifts into a murder investigation, led by Rana Daggubati's character. The climax works satisfactorily, and is moving. Overall, the verdict is overwhelmingly positive.

Audiences are perhaps particularly enamored with Bhagyashri Borse's unexpected prowess, with Rana's commanding presence on screen, and Samuthirakani's gravitas. Several reviews describe the movie as "must-see", praising its emotional depth, craft, and entertainment value.

The story revolves around legendary Tamil director Ayya and his complicated relationship with rising star T. K. Mahadevan. When Mahadevan changes the name of a women-centric film from Shaantha to Kaantha to suit his star image, tensions erupt. What starts as a drama about ego and stardom soon turns into an emotional and gripping investigative thriller. The film also stars Samuthirakani as Ayya, Bhagyashri Borse as Kumari, and Rana Daggubati as Inspector Devaraj, also known as "Phoenix."

At 163 minutes with some excellent period detail, the film pulls you into the world of an India just past Independence. Critics such as Ramesh Bala and Sreedhar Pillai have predicted a good box office opening despite some pacing issues. However, if the positive reviews are anything to go by, Kaantha may go down as one of the bigger successes of the season.