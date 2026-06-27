K Bhagyaraj Passes Away at 73; Tamil Cinema Loses Another Legend Within A Month
K Bhagyaraj breathed his last in Chennai on June 27. 73-year-old filmmaker suffered a cardiac arrest
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Chennai: Veteran Tamil film director and writer K Bhagyaraj passed away on June 27 here at the age of 73. Bhagyaraj suffered a heart attack at his residence on Saturday morning and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.
Regarded as "Screenplay King" in the industry, Bhagyaraj built a remarkable career as an actor, writer, and director in the industry.
Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam, he entered the film industry as a junior artist in Bharathiraja's 16 Vayathinile (1977).
" the passing away of veteran tamil film director and writer thiru. k. bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema.— LOK BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@lokbhavan_tn) June 27, 2026
his unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. his legacy… pic.twitter.com/byrvLabUgy
Within two years, he made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal. It was again a Bharathiraja film, Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979), that introduced him as a lead actor in Tamil cinema.
Apart from acting and directing, Bhagyaraj was known for writing his own screenplays. In several of his films, he also contributed to the music.
His breakthrough came with Oru Kai Osai (1980), which established him as one of the most distinctive voices in Tamil cinema that influenced generations of filmmakers.
Bhagyaraj introduced actress Urvashi to Tamil cinema with Mundhanai Mudichu (1983). Her sister, Kalpana, also made her Tamil debut in Chinna Veedu (1985) directed by Bhagyaraj.
Films such as Chinna Veedu (1985) and Ninaivellam Nithya (1982) cemented his position in the industry.
Last year, he appeared in nearly 5 movies as an actor, including Dhanush starrer Kuberaa. 2010 released Siddhu +2 will remain his final outing as director. He also wrote and produced the film which starred his son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the lead role.
Bhagyaraj's last rites are expected to take place tomorrow, June 28, around 1:30 PM at the Besant Nagar crematorium in the city.
He is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagayaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.
Within a month, Tamil cinema lost two revered filmmakers. News of Bhagyaraj's passing comes less than a month after the death of legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja on June 10. While the Tamil film industry is still mourning Bharathiraja's demise, the loss of Bhagyaraj has left colleagues and fans in deep shock.