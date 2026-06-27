ETV Bharat / entertainment

K Bhagyaraj Passes Away at 73; Tamil Cinema Loses Another Legend Within A Month

Chennai: Veteran Tamil film director and writer K Bhagyaraj passed away on June 27 here at the age of 73. Bhagyaraj suffered a heart attack at his residence on Saturday morning and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

Regarded as "Screenplay King" in the industry, Bhagyaraj built a remarkable career as an actor, writer, and director in the industry.

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam, he entered the film industry as a junior artist in Bharathiraja's 16 Vayathinile (1977).

Within two years, he made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal. It was again a Bharathiraja film, Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979), that introduced him as a lead actor in Tamil cinema.

Apart from acting and directing, Bhagyaraj was known for writing his own screenplays. In several of his films, he also contributed to the music.