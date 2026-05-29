ETV Bharat / entertainment

June 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases: Peddi, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Cocktail 2 And More To Watch This Month

June 2026 promises exciting theatrical and OTT releases, including Peddi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle across multiple genres.

June 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases
June 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases (Photo: Film posters)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: June 2026 is set to begin on a highly exciting note for movie lovers, with several big theatrical and OTT releases lined up across different genres. From action-packed entertainers and romantic dramas to comedy films and thrilling crime stories, audiences will have plenty of options to enjoy throughout the month.

The month opens with one of the most-awaited releases, Peddi, starring Ram Charan in a powerful sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film has already created strong buzz among fans and is expected to kickstart June with a massive theatrical opening.

June will also witness an interesting box office clash between Bobby Deol’s action drama Bandar and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Both films belong to completely different genres, making the competition even more exciting for audiences. Alongside these major releases, films like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2 are also generating curiosity among moviegoers.

Apart from theatrical releases, OTT platforms are also bringing some highly anticipated titles this month. One of the biggest releases is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. The spy action thriller received a strong response during its theatrical run and is now gearing up for its digital premiere on JioHotstar.

Meanwhile, comedy fans can look forward to Welcome To The Jungle, featuring a huge ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal. The film continues the popular Welcome franchise and has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the month.

Several other films, including Raja Shivaji and many more, are also scheduled to arrive in theatres and on OTT platforms in June. Overall, the month promises a packed entertainment calendar, offering something exciting for every kind of viewer.

June 2026 Theatrical Releases

Movie TitleRelease DateLanguageCast
PeddiJune 4Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, KannadaRam Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiJune 5HindiVarun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Sheirgill
BandarJune 5HindiBobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran
Masters Of The UniverseJune 5EnglishNicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy
Main Vaapas AaungaJune 12HindiDiljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah
The Silent Saviour GovernorJune 12HindiManoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma
Bharat Bhhagya ViddhaataJune 12HindiKangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev
Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The PastJune 12HindiMahakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Praneet Bhatt
Cocktail 2June 19HindiShahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna
Welcome To The JungleJune 26HindiAkshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal
Supergirl June 26EnglishMilly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Corenswet, Eve Ridley

June 2026 OTT Releases

Movie/Series TitleRelease Date & PlatformLanguageCast
Made in India: A Titan StoryJune 3, Amazon MX PlayerHindiJim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah
Dhurandhar: The RevengeJune 4, JioHotstarHindi Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun
Maa BehenJune 4, NetflixHindiMadhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga
PatriotJune 5, ZEE5MalayalamMammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara
Gullak Season 5June 5, SonyLIVHindiAmeel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunita Rajwar
BrownJune 5, ZEE5HindiKarisma Kapoor, Surya Sharma, Jisshu U Sengupta, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan
Bhooth BanglaJune 12, NetflixHindiAkshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2June 19, JioHotstarHindiDhaval Thakur, Sanchita Basu, Aniruddh Dave, Govind Pandey
Avatar: Fire and Ash June 24, JioHotstarEnglishSam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Oona Chaplin
Raja ShivajiJune 26, NetflixMarathi, HindiRiteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Genelia Deshmukh

READ MORE

  1. OTT Releases This Weekend: Kara, Spider-Noir, Sukhamano Sukhamann & More New Titles To Stream
  2. From Magadheera To Game Changer: Ram Charan's Career Highs And Lows Before Peddi
  3. Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Gets First Review From Subhash Ghai, Calls It 'A Must-Watch'

TAGGED:

JUNE 2026 THEATRICAL RELEASES
JUNE 2026 OTT RELEASES
JIOHOTSTAR
JUNE 2026 INDIAN RELEASES
JUNE 2026 THEATRICAL OTT RELEASES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.