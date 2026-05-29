June 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases: Peddi, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Cocktail 2 And More To Watch This Month
June 2026 promises exciting theatrical and OTT releases, including Peddi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle across multiple genres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: June 2026 is set to begin on a highly exciting note for movie lovers, with several big theatrical and OTT releases lined up across different genres. From action-packed entertainers and romantic dramas to comedy films and thrilling crime stories, audiences will have plenty of options to enjoy throughout the month.
The month opens with one of the most-awaited releases, Peddi, starring Ram Charan in a powerful sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film has already created strong buzz among fans and is expected to kickstart June with a massive theatrical opening.
June will also witness an interesting box office clash between Bobby Deol’s action drama Bandar and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Both films belong to completely different genres, making the competition even more exciting for audiences. Alongside these major releases, films like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2 are also generating curiosity among moviegoers.
Apart from theatrical releases, OTT platforms are also bringing some highly anticipated titles this month. One of the biggest releases is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. The spy action thriller received a strong response during its theatrical run and is now gearing up for its digital premiere on JioHotstar.
Meanwhile, comedy fans can look forward to Welcome To The Jungle, featuring a huge ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal. The film continues the popular Welcome franchise and has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the month.
Several other films, including Raja Shivaji and many more, are also scheduled to arrive in theatres and on OTT platforms in June. Overall, the month promises a packed entertainment calendar, offering something exciting for every kind of viewer.
June 2026 Theatrical Releases
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Language
|Cast
|Peddi
|June 4
|Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada
|Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu
|Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
|June 5
|Hindi
|Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Sheirgill
|Bandar
|June 5
|Hindi
|Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran
|Masters Of The Universe
|June 5
|English
|Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy
|Main Vaapas Aaunga
|June 12
|Hindi
|Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah
|The Silent Saviour Governor
|June 12
|Hindi
|Manoj Bajpayee, Adah Sharma
|Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
|June 12
|Hindi
|Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev
|Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past
|June 12
|Hindi
|Mahakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Praneet Bhatt
|Cocktail 2
|June 19
|Hindi
|Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna
|Welcome To The Jungle
|June 26
|Hindi
|Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal
|Supergirl
|June 26
|English
|Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Corenswet, Eve Ridley
June 2026 OTT Releases
|Movie/Series Title
|Release Date & Platform
|Language
|Cast
|Made in India: A Titan Story
|June 3, Amazon MX Player
|Hindi
|Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah
|Dhurandhar: The Revenge
|June 4, JioHotstar
|Hindi
|Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun
|Maa Behen
|June 4, Netflix
|Hindi
|Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga
|Patriot
|June 5, ZEE5
|Malayalam
|Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara
|Gullak Season 5
|June 5, SonyLIV
|Hindi
|Ameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunita Rajwar
|Brown
|June 5, ZEE5
|Hindi
|Karisma Kapoor, Surya Sharma, Jisshu U Sengupta, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan
|Bhooth Bangla
|June 12, Netflix
|Hindi
|Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani
|Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2
|June 19, JioHotstar
|Hindi
|Dhaval Thakur, Sanchita Basu, Aniruddh Dave, Govind Pandey
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|June 24, JioHotstar
|English
|Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Oona Chaplin
|Raja Shivaji
|June 26, Netflix
|Marathi, Hindi
|Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Genelia Deshmukh