ETV Bharat / entertainment

June 2026 Theatrical & OTT Releases: Peddi, Dhurandhar The Revenge, Cocktail 2 And More To Watch This Month

Hyderabad: June 2026 is set to begin on a highly exciting note for movie lovers, with several big theatrical and OTT releases lined up across different genres. From action-packed entertainers and romantic dramas to comedy films and thrilling crime stories, audiences will have plenty of options to enjoy throughout the month.

The month opens with one of the most-awaited releases, Peddi, starring Ram Charan in a powerful sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film has already created strong buzz among fans and is expected to kickstart June with a massive theatrical opening.

June will also witness an interesting box office clash between Bobby Deol’s action drama Bandar and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Both films belong to completely different genres, making the competition even more exciting for audiences. Alongside these major releases, films like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2 are also generating curiosity among moviegoers.