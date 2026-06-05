ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jumanji Actor James Handy Killed; Girlfriend's Son Allegedly Admits To Crime, Says 'I Just Killed The Man Of Sin'

According to authorities, police have arrested Michael Gledhill, the 44-year-old son of Handy's girlfriend, in connection with the actor's death. The shocking incident has drawn widespread attention after details of a disturbing 911 call emerged. As per the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to a call reporting an incident at a residence in the 19200 block of Erwin Street on the morning of June 3. Dispatch audio obtained by multiple media outlets reportedly captured the caller saying, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Hyderabad: Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, known for his memorable roles in films such as Jumanji, Top Gun: Maverick and Logan, has died after a stabbing incident at his home in Tarzana, California. He was 81. A representative for the actor later confirmed the tragic news, saying, "With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy."

In an official statement quoted by several publications, the LAPD said, "On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble." Police added that when officers arrived at the scene, they found Handy lying unconscious in the front yard of the home with a stab wound to his chest. Emergency responders rushed the actor to a nearby hospital. However, despite medical efforts, Handy was later pronounced dead.

Authorities stated that the suspect allegedly approached responding officers. According to police, "The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for." Investigators further revealed that the suspect lived at the residence with his mother, who was the victim's girlfriend.

Gledhill was taken into custody and booked at Van Nuys Jail on one count of murder. His bail has reportedly been set at USD 2 million. The case remains under active investigation. Following the incident, law enforcement officers sealed off streets surrounding the neighborhood while detectives carried out inquiries and collected evidence. Police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Handy's death marks the loss of a respected character actor whose career spanned several decades. While many moviegoers remember him from 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, he also appeared in popular films including Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, The Rocketeer, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Verdict and K-9. On television, Handy built an equally impressive resume with appearances in well-known series such as Alias, NYPD Blue, Melrose Place, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds and Rizzoli & Isles.