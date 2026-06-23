ETV Bharat / entertainment

July 2026 Theatrical Releases: Alpha, Dhamaal 4, The Odyssey & More Movies To Hit Screens Next Month

Dhamaal 4 follows a hilarious group of friends and a quirky IRS officer (played by Ajay Devgn) who team up to hunt for the "Treasure of Life". Their wild treasure hunt quickly turns into a mad, confusing circus as they face pirates, ghosts, and ridiculous obstacles in a quest filled with nonstop slapstick chaos.

I, Nobody follows Rajeevan, an ordinary government employee and family man. His quiet life falls apart when he is falsely accused of a massive bank heist. Forced into danger, he must use violence to protect his loved ones and uncover the truth.

In the Hindi crime thriller Baby Do Die Do, Huma Qureshi stars as a seemingly ordinary NGO worker named Baby. Baby secretly leads a dangerous double life as a ruthless hitwoman in Mumbai, driven by the voice of her deceased sister. When a routine assassination goes completely wrong, she must fight for her survival and face dark underworld betrayals, buried trauma, and shocking truths about her own identity.

Alpha is a high-octane Yash Raj Films Spy Universe action-thriller where elite spy Alia Bhatt and her partner Sharvari team up to stop a dangerous villain played by Bobby Deol. Pushed to their limits, they must survive relentless chases and intense fights to take down their rogue ex-mentor.

Hyderabad: July 2026 has a lot of exciting movies coming to theatres. From action-packed films and comedies to thrillers, horror movies and superhero adventures, audiences will have plenty of options on the big screen. Here is a look at some of the biggest theatrical releases arriving this month.

Cast: Catherine Lagaʻaia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Rena Owen, Jemaine Clement

The live-action Moana movie follows a brave young woman who sails across the Pacific Ocean to save her island home. When a magical darkness begins to harm her people, she teams up with a powerful demigod named Maui to find a stolen relic and restore nature's balance.

Evil Dead Burn

Release Date: July 10

Director: Sébastien Vaniček

Cast: Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright, Erroll Shand, Maude Davey

In Evil Dead Burn, a grieving widow seeks comfort at her in-laws' remote home after the loss of her husband. Her quiet family reunion quickly turns into a living nightmare when the Book of the Dead triggers their transformation into demonic 'Deadites', forcing her to fight for her survival.

Sarpanch

Release Date: July 10

Director: Mandeep Benipal

Cast: Dev Kharoud, Jasmin Bajwa, Gurbaaz Singh, Sarbjit Cheema, Saanvi Dhiman, Deedar Gill, Dakssh Ajit Singh

Sarpanch is about Fateh, a principled man who decides to run for village head to save his community. Tired of watching his village decay under two decades of corrupt leadership and substance abuse, he faces down tough moral tests, threats, and political obstacles to do what is right.

The Odyssey

Release Date: July 17

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie

Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who spends ten years fighting the Trojan War and another ten years struggling to sail home. While battling mythical monsters and the gods, he races to stop arrogant suitors who have overtaken his palace to marry his wife, Penelope.

The India Story

Release Date: July 24

Director: Chettan DK

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal, Murali Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Trisha Sarda

The socio-political thriller stars Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal as they uncover the devastating reality of food adulteration and toxic pesticides in India. The film exposes how industrial negligence and profit-driven corporate scandals put public health at risk, while the lead characters fight the system to demand accountability.

Welcome To The Jungle

Release Date: July 26

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav

In Welcome to the Jungle, a doctor schemes to secretly track down an illegal international cartel hidden in a dense jungle by pretending to film a massive Rs 2,000 crore fake movie. He recruits a hilarious, dysfunctional crew, including a struggling actor and the brothers of notorious mafia dons, who are mistaken for real soldiers by locals, leading to nonstop confusion, wild stunts, and chaotic misadventures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release Date: July 30

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a lonely Peter Parker lives in a cramped apartment, having erased himself from everyone's memories to keep them safe. Working as a full-time superhero, he faces a dangerous mutation in his powers while battling an invisible new threat that threatens his very survival.