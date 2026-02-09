ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: What Happened So Far And Finale Expectations

Hyderabad: Jujutsu Kaisen is back with Season 3, and fans are once again excited to follow the story. The new season continues after the Shibuya Incident and moves into the Culling Game arc. This part of the story is darker and more dangerous. It shows how high the stakes have become for Yuji Itadori and his friends. Jujutsu Kaisen is about a boy named Yuji Itadori who gets pulled into the world of curses and sorcerers. After swallowing a cursed object, Yuji becomes the host of Sukuna, the King of Curses. Since then, he has been fighting curses while trying to protect people and stay true to himself.

Season 3 focuses on the Culling Game, a deadly game created by Kenjaku. Sorcerers are forced to fight each other inside different areas called colonies. They earn points by defeating others. These points can be used to add new rules to the game. Yuji and his team enter the game to save innocent people and to help Megumi's sister, Tsumiki.

What Happened In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 6

Episode 6 of Season 3 is titled "Cog." In this episode, Megumi Fushiguro and Panda try to meet Kinji Hakari, a strong sorcerer who could help them. They are stopped by Kirara Hoshi, Hakari's partner. Kirara's cursed technique is confusing and based on stars. Megumi and Panda struggle at first and keep failing to get past her. The fight becomes messy and funny. Panda gets thrown around, and Megumi slowly understands how Kirara's technique works. In the end, Megumi manages to defeat her using his Demon Dog. After this, Kirara finally listens to them.