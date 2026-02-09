Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: What Happened So Far And Finale Expectations
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continues the Culling Game arc. Episode 6 brought major battles and alliances, while Episode 7 arrives February 12.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jujutsu Kaisen is back with Season 3, and fans are once again excited to follow the story. The new season continues after the Shibuya Incident and moves into the Culling Game arc. This part of the story is darker and more dangerous. It shows how high the stakes have become for Yuji Itadori and his friends. Jujutsu Kaisen is about a boy named Yuji Itadori who gets pulled into the world of curses and sorcerers. After swallowing a cursed object, Yuji becomes the host of Sukuna, the King of Curses. Since then, he has been fighting curses while trying to protect people and stay true to himself.
Season 3 focuses on the Culling Game, a deadly game created by Kenjaku. Sorcerers are forced to fight each other inside different areas called colonies. They earn points by defeating others. These points can be used to add new rules to the game. Yuji and his team enter the game to save innocent people and to help Megumi's sister, Tsumiki.
What Happened In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 6
Episode 6 of Season 3 is titled "Cog." In this episode, Megumi Fushiguro and Panda try to meet Kinji Hakari, a strong sorcerer who could help them. They are stopped by Kirara Hoshi, Hakari's partner. Kirara's cursed technique is confusing and based on stars. Megumi and Panda struggle at first and keep failing to get past her. The fight becomes messy and funny. Panda gets thrown around, and Megumi slowly understands how Kirara's technique works. In the end, Megumi manages to defeat her using his Demon Dog. After this, Kirara finally listens to them.
At the same time, Yuji meets Hakari. Yuji calls himself "just a cog," which makes Hakari angry. Hakari keeps punching Yuji, but Yuji does not fight back. He keeps standing up no matter how much he is hit. Seeing Yuji's determination, Hakari finally agrees to hear him out. The episode ends with a big moment. A new rule is added to the Culling Game. Players can now see information about other players, including their points and location. The final scene shows Hajime Kashimo, an ancient sorcerer who wants to fight Sukuna.
All About Upcoming Episode
Episode 7, titled "Tokyo Colony No.1," will release on February 12, 2026. New episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 are released every Thursday on Crunchyroll. More fights, new characters, and stronger cursed techniques are expected in the coming episodes. The makers have not yet confirmed how many episodes Season 3 will have. If the current schedule continues, the season finale is expected to air around May or June 2026.
