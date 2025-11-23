Jubin Nautiyal Talks About Balancing Romantic Songs And Bhajans; Opens Up On AI Boom: 'Can't Touch The Soul'
Jubin Nautiyal opens up about his mother's advice, his spiritual and romantic singing style, and why he believes AI can never touch the human soul.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST
Bhopal: Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most loved singers in India today. He recently visited Mahakal before his India tour. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Shefali, Jubin spoke openly about many things. He talked about the spiritual feeling in his voice, the romance in his music, and why he is not afraid of AI. He also shared small secrets about how he chooses and sings his songs.
Jubin's voice often feels romantic and spiritual at the same time. Many people wonder how he mixes both feelings so easily. He smiled and explained, "Yes, with bhajans and songs, you reach every generation. The languages are different, but the topic is about love. Sometimes it's about the love of a beloved. Sometimes it's about the love of God. As long as I sing with love in mind, all genres become one."
Jubin said he feels grateful that people of all ages listen to him. He said, "It's my good fortune that I'm able to reach different generations. I see mornings starting with my songs, afternoons passing with my songs, and people's evenings are also filled with my songs."
He added that he considers this a blessing from God. Every time he visits Madhya Pradesh, he goes to Mahakal. He said, "I'm just coming back from Mahakal, and I feel that it's a great blessing from Mahakal that I'm able to see this kind of love."
The lesson his mother taught him
Jubin has always stayed away from cheap lyrics or songs with double meanings. When asked how he chooses songs, he said, "From day one, I knew I wanted to sing good words. I believe that the tune can elevate a song. But a song becomes immortal because of the words." He then added, "My parents always intimidated me. My mother had told me from the beginning that I would be beaten if I sang wrong songs."
Today, AI can even create full songs and voices. But Jubin is not worried. He said, "No matter how much technology is used, an artist is only made when their singing connects… No matter what AI does, it will not be able to touch the soul."
