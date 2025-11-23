ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal Talks About Balancing Romantic Songs And Bhajans; Opens Up On AI Boom: 'Can't Touch The Soul'

Jubin Nautiyal opens up about his mother's advice, his spiritual and romantic singing style, and why he believes AI can never touch the human soul.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal
Singer Jubin Nautiyal (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 23, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bhopal: Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most loved singers in India today. He recently visited Mahakal before his India tour. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Shefali, Jubin spoke openly about many things. He talked about the spiritual feeling in his voice, the romance in his music, and why he is not afraid of AI. He also shared small secrets about how he chooses and sings his songs.

Jubin's voice often feels romantic and spiritual at the same time. Many people wonder how he mixes both feelings so easily. He smiled and explained, "Yes, with bhajans and songs, you reach every generation. The languages are different, but the topic is about love. Sometimes it's about the love of a beloved. Sometimes it's about the love of God. As long as I sing with love in mind, all genres become one."

Jubin said he feels grateful that people of all ages listen to him. He said, "It's my good fortune that I'm able to reach different generations. I see mornings starting with my songs, afternoons passing with my songs, and people's evenings are also filled with my songs."

Singer Jubin Nautiyal (Video: ETV Bharat)

He added that he considers this a blessing from God. Every time he visits Madhya Pradesh, he goes to Mahakal. He said, "I'm just coming back from Mahakal, and I feel that it's a great blessing from Mahakal that I'm able to see this kind of love."

The lesson his mother taught him

Jubin has always stayed away from cheap lyrics or songs with double meanings. When asked how he chooses songs, he said, "From day one, I knew I wanted to sing good words. I believe that the tune can elevate a song. But a song becomes immortal because of the words." He then added, "My parents always intimidated me. My mother had told me from the beginning that I would be beaten if I sang wrong songs."

Today, AI can even create full songs and voices. But Jubin is not worried. He said, "No matter how much technology is used, an artist is only made when their singing connects… No matter what AI does, it will not be able to touch the soul."

Read More

  1. Global Peace Honours 2025: SRK - Ranveer Unite In Tribute To 26/11, Pahalgam And Delhi Blast Martyrs
  2. Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4 After Fans Question Cliffhanger Ending
  3. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik And Ananya Explore Opposing Love Beliefs In New-Age Rom-Com

TAGGED:

BOLLYWOOD SINGER JUBIN NAUTIYAL
JUBIN NAUTIYAL INDIA TOUR CONCERT
JUBIN NAUTIYAL AI COMMENT
JUBIN NAUTIYAL INTERVIEW

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.