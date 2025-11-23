ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal Talks About Balancing Romantic Songs And Bhajans; Opens Up On AI Boom: 'Can't Touch The Soul'

Bhopal: Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most loved singers in India today. He recently visited Mahakal before his India tour. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Shefali, Jubin spoke openly about many things. He talked about the spiritual feeling in his voice, the romance in his music, and why he is not afraid of AI. He also shared small secrets about how he chooses and sings his songs.

Jubin's voice often feels romantic and spiritual at the same time. Many people wonder how he mixes both feelings so easily. He smiled and explained, "Yes, with bhajans and songs, you reach every generation. The languages are different, but the topic is about love. Sometimes it's about the love of a beloved. Sometimes it's about the love of God. As long as I sing with love in mind, all genres become one."

Jubin said he feels grateful that people of all ages listen to him. He said, "It's my good fortune that I'm able to reach different generations. I see mornings starting with my songs, afternoons passing with my songs, and people's evenings are also filled with my songs."