Jubin Nautiyal Marries Childhood Friend, Joins Shah Rukh And Varun Dhawan In List Of Celebs Who Married Their Teenage Love
Singer Jubin Nautiyal confirmed he married his childhood friend in a private ceremony, joining several celebrities whose early friendships turned into lifelong romances.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 17, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has quietly stepped into a new chapter of his life. In a recent conversation with ETV Bharat, the popular playback singer confirmed that he tied the knot with his childhood friend in a private ceremony last year. The revelation surprised many fans, especially because the singer had kept the news away from the spotlight. With this announcement, Jubin joins a growing list of Indian celebrities who found love early in life and eventually married their childhood sweethearts.
Opening up about his decision to keep the wedding under wraps, Jubin shared that he prefers to keep personal milestones within his family circle. "I want to keep things like marriage limited to my family. Yes, I got married last year," he said. The singer explained that the wedding took place in Uttarakhand, his home state, in a simple and intimate setting.
Unlike grand celebrity weddings that dominate headlines, Jubin chose a low-key celebration. "I got married in Uttarakhand, and the wedding was held in a very simple manner among a limited circle of close family members," he revealed. He also shared that his wife prefers to stay away from social media and public attention. "My life partner also stays away from social media. She is my childhood friend. These days, wedding ceremonies have become very grand and chaotic, so we decided to keep our wedding very simple," he added.
Jubin further spoke about his wife's personality and why he chose to keep their relationship private. "The reason behind this is my wife's simplicity. She lives a simple life and comes from a simple family. She is a simple girl from Dehradun, and my childhood friend, someone known to our family. And I got married to her last year," he said. His words reflect a grounded love story that blossomed long before fame entered his life.
In an era where celebrity relationships often make headlines for breakups and controversies, stories like Jubin's stand out. His journey from childhood friendship to marriage echoes the experiences of several other Indian celebrities who found lifelong partners in people they knew long before stardom.
One of the most iconic examples is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Their love story began when they were teenagers in Delhi. An 18-year-old Shah Rukh met 14-year-old Gauri at a party, and he was instantly smitten. Their relationship faced hurdles, including religious differences and family opposition, but the couple remained committed. They eventually married in 1991 and have since become one of Bollywood's most admired couples, raising three children together.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also share a childhood connection that turned into lifelong love. The two met in school and remained friends for years before their relationship evolved. Varun has often spoken about how he fell for Natasha on a basketball court. However, she rejected him multiple times before agreeing to date him. Despite Varun's growing fame, the couple kept their relationship private for years. They eventually tied the knot in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story is another example of childhood companionship turning into marriage. The two met during their school days in Chandigarh and became close while attending tuition classes. They married in 2008, before Ayushmann entered Bollywood. Over the years, their bond has grown stronger, especially during challenging times, including Tahira's battle with cancer.
Actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty also share a similar narrative. Their romance began in their younger days and evolved over time, eventually leading to marriage. Their long-standing relationship has remained steady despite the pressures of fame.
Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's story is equally fascinating. Jackie first noticed Ayesha when she was just a teenager in their neighborhood. Their bond grew stronger over time, and they decided to build a life together. Despite early challenges and uncertainties, the couple married in 1987 and have remained together through decades.
These stories highlight a common theme: love that begins before fame often carries a deeper sense of comfort and understanding. What makes these love stories special is their simplicity. Many of these couples met in school corridors, tuition classes, or local neighborhoods. Their relationships developed organically, away from the cameras.