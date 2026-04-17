ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal Marries Childhood Friend, Joins Shah Rukh And Varun Dhawan In List Of Celebs Who Married Their Teenage Love

Hyderabad: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has quietly stepped into a new chapter of his life. In a recent conversation with ETV Bharat, the popular playback singer confirmed that he tied the knot with his childhood friend in a private ceremony last year. The revelation surprised many fans, especially because the singer had kept the news away from the spotlight. With this announcement, Jubin joins a growing list of Indian celebrities who found love early in life and eventually married their childhood sweethearts.

Opening up about his decision to keep the wedding under wraps, Jubin shared that he prefers to keep personal milestones within his family circle. "I want to keep things like marriage limited to my family. Yes, I got married last year," he said. The singer explained that the wedding took place in Uttarakhand, his home state, in a simple and intimate setting.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal Marries Childhood Friend (Photo: Jubin Nautiyal)

Unlike grand celebrity weddings that dominate headlines, Jubin chose a low-key celebration. "I got married in Uttarakhand, and the wedding was held in a very simple manner among a limited circle of close family members," he revealed. He also shared that his wife prefers to stay away from social media and public attention. "My life partner also stays away from social media. She is my childhood friend. These days, wedding ceremonies have become very grand and chaotic, so we decided to keep our wedding very simple," he added.

Jubin further spoke about his wife's personality and why he chose to keep their relationship private. "The reason behind this is my wife's simplicity. She lives a simple life and comes from a simple family. She is a simple girl from Dehradun, and my childhood friend, someone known to our family. And I got married to her last year," he said. His words reflect a grounded love story that blossomed long before fame entered his life.

In an era where celebrity relationships often make headlines for breakups and controversies, stories like Jubin's stand out. His journey from childhood friendship to marriage echoes the experiences of several other Indian celebrities who found lifelong partners in people they knew long before stardom.