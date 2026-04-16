Jubin Nautiyal Confirms Secret Wedding; Reveals Why He Kept Marriage Private And Away From Limelight
Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal confirms he married last year, revealing why he chose to keep the wedding private.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 16, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has finally broken his silence on the ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life, confirming that he quietly got married last year. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the popular singer opened up about his decision to keep the wedding private and away from the spotlight.
For the very first time, Jubin openly admitted the news regarding his marriage and the reason why he did not issue an official statement. Commenting on his private preference, he stated that he felt major life occasions, such as marriage, should be kept within the family. "I want to keep things like marriage limited to my family. Yes, I got married last year," Jubin revealed.
The singer, who is from Uttarakhand, revealed that the wedding was held in his home state in an intimate and simple manner. Unlike the glamorous weddings seen amongst the celebrity community, Jubin decided to conduct a small-scale wedding where no one other than his near and dear ones were present.
"Uttarakhand mein hi shaadi ki hai aur bahut saadgi aur saamanya tareeke se apne seemit parivaarik logon ke beech mein yeh shaadi rachaayi thi. Meri jo humsafar hai, woh bhi social media aur in sab cheezon se bahut door rehti hai. Meri bachpan ki dost hai. Aaj kal shaadi jaise samaroh itne global aur halla gulla waale ho gaye hain ki humne yeh tay kiya tha ki shaadi bahut saadgi mein ho," he said.
Jubin also helped explain why he was so secretive about his marriage, citing the nature of his wife as one of the main reasons. He explained that she is a simple person who likes to keep a low profile.
"Iske peeche patni ki saadgi hi hai. Ek saadgi waali life jeene waali wife ek simple aur saamanya parivaar se aati hai. Dehradun shehar ki ek saamanya ladki, jo bachpan ki dost thi aur parivaarik pehchaan mein thi, unse pichhle saal shaadi rachaayi," he said.
From the standpoint of the singer, the down-to-earth nature of his wife was an important factor in forming their decision not to have a glamorous wedding. On the contrary, they decided to honour their marriage ceremony according to their own convictions.
Jubin further revealed that their relationship evolved over time, beginning as a childhood friendship before turning into love. Eventually, it culminated in what he described as a "love-cum-arranged marriage". The ceremony itself was a small, close-knit gathering that felt more like a family destination event rather than a grand public affair.
Known for staying away from unnecessary attention when it comes to his personal life, Jubin's revelation has now put an end to months of speculation. This is the true revelation by him that gives a glimpse into the very person that the singer is, who still remains among the most favoured artists in the Indian music industry.
Born in Dehradun, Jubin Nautiyal rose to fame with chart-topping hits like Raataan Lambiyan, Lut Gaye, and Tum Hi Aana. With his soulful voice and emotional depth, he has carved a niche for himself in romantic and Sufi music.