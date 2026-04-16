ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal Confirms Secret Wedding; Reveals Why He Kept Marriage Private And Away From Limelight

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has finally broken his silence on the ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life, confirming that he quietly got married last year. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the popular singer opened up about his decision to keep the wedding private and away from the spotlight.

For the very first time, Jubin openly admitted the news regarding his marriage and the reason why he did not issue an official statement. Commenting on his private preference, he stated that he felt major life occasions, such as marriage, should be kept within the family. "I want to keep things like marriage limited to my family. Yes, I got married last year," Jubin revealed.

The singer, who is from Uttarakhand, revealed that the wedding was held in his home state in an intimate and simple manner. Unlike the glamorous weddings seen amongst the celebrity community, Jubin decided to conduct a small-scale wedding where no one other than his near and dear ones were present.

"Uttarakhand mein hi shaadi ki hai aur bahut saadgi aur saamanya tareeke se apne seemit parivaarik logon ke beech mein yeh shaadi rachaayi thi. Meri jo humsafar hai, woh bhi social media aur in sab cheezon se bahut door rehti hai. Meri bachpan ki dost hai. Aaj kal shaadi jaise samaroh itne global aur halla gulla waale ho gaye hain ki humne yeh tay kiya tha ki shaadi bahut saadgi mein ho," he said.