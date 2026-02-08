ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR's Rugged New Look Goes Viral As He Heads To Jordan For Dragon Shoot - Watch

Fans were quick to react, calling him the "Man of Masses" and praising his swagger. Comments like "Look at that swag and beard… we are in for a feast" and "Face card + beard shape" flooded social media, with many predicting massive theatre celebrations once the film hits screens. As per industry reports, the Jordan schedule is one of the most crucial phases of Dragon. The overseas shoot is expected to feature three high-octane action blocks involving Jr NTR, with filming reportedly commencing on February 8. Media reports suggest these sequences are among the most action-packed portions of the film and will play a key role in shaping its narrative scale.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has once again set social media buzzing, this time with his rugged new look as he departed for Jordan to shoot key action sequences for his much-anticipated film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The Telugu superstar was spotted at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Sunday, and fan-shot videos of his bearded, intense avatar quickly went viral.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this schedule is Jr NTR's reported face-off with Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas. While an official confirmation is awaited, industry buzz indicates that Tovino may be playing a powerful antagonist. His casting has already added significant excitement, especially after a video of him practising martial arts went viral online.

"Tovino is known for his emotional depth and commanding screen presence," a source told a newswire, adding, "If reports are true, his role will bring an added layer of intensity to the film. His presence could also boost Dragon’s reach in Kerala and strengthen its pan-Indian appeal." Adding further weight to the cast, Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor has reportedly joined the project. The actor recently shared the Dragon poster on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "One has landed… the rest two are lining up… #Dragon." This marks yet another collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR after War 2, and has only heightened expectations around the film. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, known for Kantara: Chapter 1, as the female lead.

Behind the scenes, Dragon has reportedly undergone several changes. Shooting was temporarily halted last year due to Jr NTR's injury and script revisions. Reports claim the actor requested improvements to further strengthen the screenplay and his character arc, especially after the mixed response to War 2 and Devara. During the break, Jr NTR is said to have focused on a major physical transformation to suit one of his character's shades. While Dragon was initially planned for a Sankranthi release, the makers have officially locked June 25, 2026, as the release date.