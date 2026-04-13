ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Puts Dragon Rumours To Rest With Power-Packed New Look From Prashanth Neel Directorial

In the picture, Jr NTR is seen posing in a classic back double biceps stance, showing off a well-built V-taper physique. His broad shoulders, defined arms, and lean waist reflect months of disciplined training. The upper and mid-back muscles appear sharp and clearly structured, giving him a strong and action-ready look. The transformation also hints at low body fat, suggesting he is preparing for a physically demanding role in the Prashanth Neel directorial.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has set social media buzzing with his latest transformation for his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon. The actor dropped a striking gym photo on Monday with the caption, "Built. Not bought." The powerful line, paired with his intense physique, instantly caught fans' attention and sparked a wave of reactions online.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, praising his dedication. One user wrote, "True… You have to earn it by paying lots of efforts!! Amazing dedication sir." Another simply posted, "Beast mode," while many others called it "MASS" and dropped fire emojis. Several fans also predicted a "tsunami loading," highlighting the excitement surrounding the film.

The new look comes at a time when rumours were circulating that the film's shoot had been halted due to dissatisfaction with Jr NTR's appearance. However, the makers recently dismissed these claims, stating that the project is progressing as planned and that any gap was only part of routine preparation. The actor's latest photo seems to further shut down speculation, indicating that he is actively working on shaping his look for the film.

Reports suggest that Jr NTR has undergone significant physical changes, including weight loss and a leaner frame. He has also been seen sporting a bushy beard, adding to the rugged appeal expected in the action drama. The film marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, which has already generated strong anticipation among fans.