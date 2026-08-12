Jr NTR Thanks Fans For Prayers After Successful Shoulder Surgery; Says 'I'm Doing Well...See You Soon'
Jr NTR thanked fans, friends and family for their prayers after his successful shoulder surgery, saying he is doing well.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jr NTR has thanked his fans, friends and family for their prayers and support after successfully undergoing shoulder surgery. The actor is currently recovering under medical supervision and is expected to return to his normal routine within two to three months.
NTR recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure for a shoulder injury at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad. The surgery was performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni.
Following the procedure, KIMS Hospitals confirmed that the surgery was successful and that the actor was doing well. Doctors have advised NTR to begin a structured rehabilitation programme and expect him to make a full recovery within two to three months.
NTR has now shared his first update after the surgery. Taking to X, the actor thanked everyone who supported him during the difficult period. "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful, and I'm doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS," NTR wrote.
The actor also thanked his friends, family and fans for standing by him. He said their support gives him strength every day and ended his message on a positive note, writing, "See you soon!"
I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 12, 2026
To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!…
NTR’s shoulder injury was first reported around July 27. At the time, his team said doctors had advised him to take six to eight weeks of complete rest. However, after further medical checks, orthopaedic specialists decided that surgery would help him recover faster and more completely.
NTR’s office announced the decision to undergo surgery on August 11, a day before the procedure. The actor is now expected to spend the next two to three months recovering and undergoing rehabilitation. His doctors will monitor his progress and decide when he can gradually return to his regular work.
The recovery period is also likely to affect the schedules of NTR’s upcoming films. The actor is currently attached to an untitled film with KGF director Prashanth Neel, which is popularly referred to as NTR Neel or Dragon. The film’s shooting plans will depend on NTR’s recovery and medical clearance.
NTR is also expected to return for Devara: Part 2, the sequel to his 2024 film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting schedule for the film had not been officially announced before his injury.
NTR was last seen in War 2, which released in 2025. He played the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Before that, he starred in Devara: Part 1. He also earned global recognition for his performance in RRR, which released in 2022.