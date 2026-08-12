ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Thanks Fans For Prayers After Successful Shoulder Surgery; Says 'I'm Doing Well...See You Soon'

Jr NTR Thanks Fans For Prayers After Successful Shoulder Surgery ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has thanked his fans, friends and family for their prayers and support after successfully undergoing shoulder surgery. The actor is currently recovering under medical supervision and is expected to return to his normal routine within two to three months. NTR recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure for a shoulder injury at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad. The surgery was performed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni. Following the procedure, KIMS Hospitals confirmed that the surgery was successful and that the actor was doing well. Doctors have advised NTR to begin a structured rehabilitation programme and expect him to make a full recovery within two to three months. Health Bulletin (Photo: KIMS Hospitals) NTR has now shared his first update after the surgery. Taking to X, the actor thanked everyone who supported him during the difficult period. "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful, and I'm doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS," NTR wrote.