Jr NTR Thanks Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior, also known as Jr NTR, by restraining several websites and online platforms from illegally using his name or images for commercial gain without his consent.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who was hearing a plea filed by the actor, restrained till the next date of hearing, several defendants (17 entities, including John Doe persons and websites) from using NTR's personality traits through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.

In an order on December 22, the court said, "Plaintiff's (NTR Junior) personality traits and/or parts thereof, including name, likeness, and image are protectable elements of the plaintiff's personality rights."

"The plaintiff is entitled to seek an injunction against the use of his personality rights by third parties for selling merchandise for their commercial gains, without his authorisation."

The court noted that the actor is a well-known face in India and has gained immense goodwill and reputation, and achieved celebrity status in India. It said that if not protected, the continuing availability of the infringing merchandise would cause irreparable injury to the actor.

The court restrained the defendants, including John Doe persons, from violating the actor's personality rights, besides directing that URLs of the offensive material, infringing posts, videos and allied contents should be taken down by the websites.