ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury On Dragon Sets; Fans And Celebrities Wish Speedy Recovery: 'Roar Back Stronger'

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised to take complete rest for six to eight weeks. The actor sustained the injury on Monday evening while filming an action sequence for his upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Soon after the news surfaced, Jr NTR's team released an official statement, assuring fans that there was no reason to panic and that the actor is recovering well under medical supervision.

"We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery," the statement read. The statement further added that Jr NTR is in stable condition and official updates regarding his health and return to work will be shared through authorised channels. The team also requested the media and fans to avoid spreading unverified information and thanked everyone for their prayers and continued support.

As soon as the health update was shared, social media was flooded with heartfelt messages from fans and members of the film industry. The hashtag #GetWellSoonNTR quickly began trending, with thousands of fans wishing the actor a speedy recovery. Music composer S. Thaman shared an emotional message on X, writing, "Tarak Anna deserves all the love always. Wish him a super speedy recovery. Needs all our prayers. Let's pray hard."