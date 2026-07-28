Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury On Dragon Sets; Fans And Celebrities Wish Speedy Recovery: 'Roar Back Stronger'
Jr NTR suffers a shoulder injury while filming Dragon. Fans and celebrities wish him a speedy recovery.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 28, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised to take complete rest for six to eight weeks. The actor sustained the injury on Monday evening while filming an action sequence for his upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Soon after the news surfaced, Jr NTR's team released an official statement, assuring fans that there was no reason to panic and that the actor is recovering well under medical supervision.
"We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery," the statement read. The statement further added that Jr NTR is in stable condition and official updates regarding his health and return to work will be shared through authorised channels. The team also requested the media and fans to avoid spreading unverified information and thanked everyone for their prayers and continued support.
We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR ( @tarak9999 ) sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening.— .... (@ynakg2) July 27, 2026
Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for… pic.twitter.com/AlusvIHGIx
As soon as the health update was shared, social media was flooded with heartfelt messages from fans and members of the film industry. The hashtag #GetWellSoonNTR quickly began trending, with thousands of fans wishing the actor a speedy recovery. Music composer S. Thaman shared an emotional message on X, writing, "Tarak Anna deserves all the love always. Wish him a super speedy recovery. Needs all our prayers. Let's pray hard."
#Tarak Anna Deserves All the Love always ♥️🥹— thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 27, 2026
Wish him the Super Speed Recovery ❤️🩹 @tarak9999 Needs all over Prayers
Let’s Pray Hard pic.twitter.com/U22VCb2kTn
Director Gopichand Malineni also wished the actor well. "Get well soon, @tarak9999 garu. Wishing you a speedy recovery," he wrote. Filmmaker Bobby Kolli expressed confidence that the actor would return stronger than ever. "Get well soon, dear @tarak9999 garu. Wishing you a smooth and speedy recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back with the same unmatched energy and fire. Come back stronger, LUGER!" he posted.
Get well soon @tarak9999 garu ..Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) July 27, 2026
Fans, too, filled social media with messages of love and encouragement. One fan wrote, "May you recover soon from your shoulder injury and roar back stronger as a tiger, Anna."
On the work front, Jr NTR recently announced his next collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. Sharing the first-look announcement, the actor wrote, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM." The film has been described as a grand mythology-inspired spectacle featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Apart from that project, Jr NTR is gearing up for Dragon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period action drama is scheduled to hit theatres on June 11, 2027. Set in 1967, the film revolves around the illegal international opium trade and follows Jr NTR as Luger, the feared Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Ashutosh Rana and Khushbu Sundar, with music composed by Ravi Basrur. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.