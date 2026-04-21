ETV Bharat / entertainment

NTRNeel Release Locked For 2027, Joins List Of Big-Ticket Films Securing Dates Years Ahead

Hyderabad: The much-awaited collaboration between Tollywood superstar Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel, has officially locked its theatrical release for June 11, 2027. The announcement, accompanied by a striking new poster, has sparked excitement around the film, which is expected to be mounted on a massive pan-India scale.

NTRNeel makers officially lock release date

On Tuesday, the film's production house, Mythri Movie Makers, took to Instagram to announce the release date. Dropping the poster, the production house wrote, "When the storm finds its purpose…#NTRNeel worldwide in cinemas on June 11, 2027. First glimpse out on May 20th."

The makers have completed shooting key scenes of NTRNeel in Jordan. After this successful overseas trip, the team returned to India for a week-long shoot at a temple near Shamshabad, continuing production of their upcoming action-drama.

Although NTRNeel was supposed to release earlier, shifting it to 2027 seems like a more calculated move rather than just a production delay. With the current industry scenario, the date of release has become quite an asset in itself.

Locking a date nearly a year (or more) in advance allows filmmakers to secure premium screens across territories, plan long-term marketing campaigns, and avoid clashes with other big-ticket films. And NTRNeel is far from alone in this approach.

Several high-profile films have already been announced and locked their 2027 release dates, turning the year into one of the most competitive in recent times.

Among the biggest confirmed releases: