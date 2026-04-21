NTRNeel Release Locked For 2027, Joins List Of Big-Ticket Films Securing Dates Years Ahead
NTRNeel locks June 2027 release, joining major films like Love & War and Ramayana Part 2, highlighting the growing trend of long-term box office planning.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 21, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited collaboration between Tollywood superstar Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel, has officially locked its theatrical release for June 11, 2027. The announcement, accompanied by a striking new poster, has sparked excitement around the film, which is expected to be mounted on a massive pan-India scale.
NTRNeel makers officially lock release date
On Tuesday, the film's production house, Mythri Movie Makers, took to Instagram to announce the release date. Dropping the poster, the production house wrote, "When the storm finds its purpose…#NTRNeel worldwide in cinemas on June 11, 2027. First glimpse out on May 20th."
The makers have completed shooting key scenes of NTRNeel in Jordan. After this successful overseas trip, the team returned to India for a week-long shoot at a temple near Shamshabad, continuing production of their upcoming action-drama.
Although NTRNeel was supposed to release earlier, shifting it to 2027 seems like a more calculated move rather than just a production delay. With the current industry scenario, the date of release has become quite an asset in itself.
Locking a date nearly a year (or more) in advance allows filmmakers to secure premium screens across territories, plan long-term marketing campaigns, and avoid clashes with other big-ticket films. And NTRNeel is far from alone in this approach.
Several high-profile films have already been announced and locked their 2027 release dates, turning the year into one of the most competitive in recent times.
Among the biggest confirmed releases:
Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is set for January 21, 2027, targeting the Republic Day weekend.
Ramayana Part 2, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is slated for a Diwali 2027 release as part of a grand two-part cinematic adaptation.
The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is another one to have fixed its January 2027 window slot. The movie, which is a historical action-drama, has been directed by Sandeep Singh and features Rishab Shetty playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and will be released in Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
A new film starring Nagarjuna is scheduled for a Sankranthi 2027 release, a festive slot traditionally reserved for major releases.
Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming project (Thalaivar 173) is also targeting Pongal 2027, further crowding the festive window.
Beyond these confirmed dates, several big-budget projects like Brahmastra Part 3, Spirit starring Prabhas, and Animal Park are also expected around 2027.
Why early announcements matter
The increasing number of early date announcements is not just about hype, but it's also about survival in a crowded market.
Recent industry examples illustrate the extent of chaos that could be created because of clashes between movies. During the release of Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge), many movies were competing for the same slot. But as Dhurandhar was progressing, the other movies had to delay their dates of release.
Such situations lead to disrupted marketing strategies, financial losses due to delays, and reduced screen availability. This has pushed producers to announce dates well in advance, effectively "claiming" a slot before competitors do.