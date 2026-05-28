ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Pays Floral Tribute To Grandfather NTR On His 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Remembers Telugu Legend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered NTR on his birth anniversary and praised his contribution to cinema, governance and public welfare. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations." The Prime Minister further added that NTR's life and ideals continue to inspire millions.

Jr NTR took to X and shared a photograph of NTR along with an emotional message in Telugu. The post reflected the deep admiration and love he continues to hold for his grandfather, who remains one of the most respected personalities in Telugu cinema and politics. The translated message read, "Your footsteps make the Telugu rhythm tremble with joy. Your form makes the Telugu heart throb with excitement. With a big heart, if this rhythm, this heart, touches you once more... let it touch! Forever indebted to your love."

Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR paid an emotional tribute to his grandfather, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary on May 28. The actor remembered the Telugu icon with a heartfelt social media post before visiting Hyderabad’s NTR Ghat to offer floral tributes.

Several social media users reacted warmly to PM Modi's tribute. One comment read, "Iconic on screen, powerful in leadership, and fiercely devoted to the underprivileged." Another user wrote, "Johar NTR Garu! A fitting tribute to a legendary leader and actor who changed the face of Telugu politics and cinema." A third comment described him as, "An actor beyond par. An excellent orator and a statesman who changed politics of United Andhra."

Jr NTR Pays Floral Tribute To Grandfather NTR On His 103rd Birth Anniversary (Photo: ANI)

Later in the day, Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to personally pay homage to the legendary leader. Dressed in a casual denim shirt, the actor was seen offering flowers at the memorial amid tight security arrangements. Fans and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the memorial to catch a glimpse of the RRR actor as he honoured his grandfather on the special occasion.

NTR remains one of the tallest figures in Telugu history. Apart from starring in more than 300 films, he also transformed Andhra Pradesh politics and served multiple terms as Chief Minister. His legacy continues to influence generations of actors, leaders and cinema lovers.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with his upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. According to the filmmaker, Jr NTR plays a dark and morally complex assassin named Luger, a role unlike anything the actor has attempted before. Neel revealed that the team spent almost three years developing the emotional depth and psychological reasoning behind the character. He also said that Jr NTR immediately agreed to take on the role despite knowing how unexpected it would feel for audiences.

The first glimpse of Dragon introduced fans to a violent world filled with crime, narcotics and political unrest. Set in 1967 against the backdrop of the Golden Triangle and the international opium trade, the film promises a large-scale action drama with intense emotional layers. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Ashutosh Rana and several others in important roles. Produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is scheduled to release in five languages on June 11, 2027.