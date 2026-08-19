Jr NTR Mourns Loss Of Pet Dog Bagheera After Four Years Of Companionship: 'You Were Deeply Loved'
Jr NTR mourns the loss of his beloved pet dog Bagheera, sharing cherished memories from four years together and thanking him for his unconditional love.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Jr NTR is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog Bagheera. The actor shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting a series of pictures with his four-legged companion and remembering the four years they spent together.
In his emotional note, Jr NTR said Bagheera entered his life as a companion but slowly became family. He remembered the love, loyalty and mischief the he brought into his everyday life. "Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large," the actor wrote, reflecting on the love his pet left behind.
Jr NTR thanked Bagheera for choosing him and for making the last four years more beautiful. He ended the note with a touching farewell, writing, "Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be." The pictures shared alongside the post made the tribute even more personal. In the first picture, Jr NTR can be seen hugging Bagheera from behind. Another shows the dog lying on the floor and looking towards the camera. The actor also shared a mirror picture of Bagheera and a candid moment of the two relaxing together on a couch.
One of the photographs shows the RRR actor spending time with him and another pet in the lawn. In another emotional image, the actor can be seen gently caressing Bagheera while wearing a cast on his right hand. The final picture appears to show a dug-up patch of ground with a sapling planted in it, suggesting that the actor laid his beloved pet to rest and planted a tree in his memory.
Fans and friends quickly filled the comments section with messages of support. Several fans asked the actor to stay strong, while others shared their condolences and said they understood how painful it is to lose a beloved companion. The loss comes at a difficult time for Jr NTR, who is also recovering from a shoulder injury. The actor recently underwent successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad. The injury was sustained while he was working on his upcoming action film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.
Jr NTR's work front
Jr NTR is currently awaiting his return to the sets of Dragon, his highly anticipated collaboration with director Prashanth Neel. The action drama stars Rukmini Vasanth alongside the actor and is expected to resume filming around October or November 2026. The film is scheduled for a June 11, 2027 release. The actor also has his tentative project with Trivikram Srinivas, often referred to as NTR-Trivikram or God of War, in his upcoming lineup. Devara: Part 2, directed by Koratala Siva, is also in development.