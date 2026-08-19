ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Mourns Loss Of Pet Dog Bagheera After Four Years Of Companionship: 'You Were Deeply Loved'

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog Bagheera. The actor shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting a series of pictures with his four-legged companion and remembering the four years they spent together.

In his emotional note, Jr NTR said Bagheera entered his life as a companion but slowly became family. He remembered the love, loyalty and mischief the he brought into his everyday life. "Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large," the actor wrote, reflecting on the love his pet left behind.

Jr NTR thanked Bagheera for choosing him and for making the last four years more beautiful. He ended the note with a touching farewell, writing, "Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be." The pictures shared alongside the post made the tribute even more personal. In the first picture, Jr NTR can be seen hugging Bagheera from behind. Another shows the dog lying on the floor and looking towards the camera. The actor also shared a mirror picture of Bagheera and a candid moment of the two relaxing together on a couch.