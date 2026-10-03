ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jr NTR Calls AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video Of Janhvi Kapoor 'Disgusting, Sick & Shameless', Vows Legal Action

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has strongly condemned an AI-generated video featuring his Devara: Part 1 co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The morphed video uses footage from the popular song Chuttamalle and digitally alters Janhvi’s appearance to show her in sexually explicit content that was not part of the original song.

“In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where ‘Matrudevo Bhava’ is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible,” he wrote.

Taking to X, NTR wrote, “Disgusting, sick and shameless.” He questioned how artificial intelligence is being misused to disrespect women and said such content goes against the values Indian society claims to uphold.

The video has been circulating online, prompting NTR to call out those behind its creation and distribution. The actor also said that he would take legal action against everyone involved.

NTR then directly addressed the people who created and shared the morphed Chuttamalle video. He made it clear that he would not ignore the matter.

“To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it,” the actor wrote.

He also urged people not to give such videos more attention by watching, sharing or engaging with them. “Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter,” NTR added.

The actor further called on governments to take stronger steps against the misuse of artificial intelligence. “This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI,” he wrote.

The incident is not the first time an Indian actress has been targeted through AI-generated or manipulated content. In November 2023, Rashmika Mandanna spoke out after a deepfake video featuring her went viral online. Other actresses, including Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, have also been targeted by manipulated images and videos.

Chuttamalle is a song from Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was released in 2024. The romantic song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Shilpa Rao. The song became widely popular for its music, visuals and the chemistry between NTR and Janhvi.