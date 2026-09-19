Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Journey From Hrithik Roshan Comparisons To Salman Khan's 'Rockstar'
ETV Bharat delves into the life and 20-Year journey of Qazi Touqeer from 'Fame Gurukul' victory to gaining limelight at Big Boss 20.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Srinagar: For Qazi Touqeer, the spotlight is not new. It is the return that makes his current chapter interesting. Two decades after winning Sony TV's singing reality show 'Fame Gurukul', the Kashmiri singer and performer is once again commanding national attention as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20.
His energetic performances, humour and theatrical personality have made him one of the season's most discussed contestants. On the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan praised Touqeer's performance and described him as the "rockstar" among the contestants.
For a performer whose career has moved through music, dance, acting, live shows and long stretches away from mainstream television, the moment carries a sense of déjà vu.
In 2005, Touqeer was the young Kashmiri performer with long hair, striking eyes and a flamboyant stage presence who was repeatedly compared with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The comparison became part of his early public image. In 2007, several showbiz tabloids noted that his longish hair and light eyes had reminded viewers of young Hrithik.
But behind the hairstyle and star appeal was a performer who, according to those who knew him before fame, had been preparing for the stage since childhood.
Qazi Rafi, Touqeer's uncle and a well-known Kashmiri singer, remembers a boy who was drawn to almost every form of performance.
"He was fond of singing, acting, everything from his childhood," Rafi recalled. He also described Touqeer as sharp-minded and gentle, saying honesty was one of his defining qualities.
Rafi was among Touqeer's earliest musical influences. Before professional recording studios became easily accessible in Kashmir, Rafi would record music at home. Touqeer would sit beside him during those sessions and spend time around some of the valley's established musicians like Waheed Jeelani and Kaisar Nizami.
The environment gave him an early glimpse of the performing world. Touqeer's interest was never restricted to singing. He was equally attracted to acting and dancing. In 2005, during Rafi's singing programme Saaz-o-Awaaz, Touqeer was encouraged to dance on stage by then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. Rafi recalled that Abdullah praised the youngster's dancing and encouraged him as the audience responded enthusiastically.
That confidence would soon take Touqeer to national television. When Fame Gurukul premiered, Touqeer was not the conventional reality-show singer. He had no formal musical training and was repeatedly placed in the danger zone during the competition. Yet viewers continued to vote for him.
He eventually won the show alongside Ruprekha Banerjee on October 20, 2005. Each winner received Rs 50 lakh, a Sony Music contract and a Maruti Alto.
The scale of Touqeer's public support became one of the defining stories of that season. Recent retrospective reporting has put his final vote tally at around 2.5 crore, although contemporary reports and later accounts have cited different figures.
The victory made Touqeer a national celebrity almost overnight.
It also created an unusual friendship. Among his fellow contestants was Arijit Singh, who would later become one of Hindi cinema's most prominent playback singers. Their association from Fame Gurukul survived long after the show ended. Arijit has recently publicly supported Touqeer's Bigg Boss 20 appearance and said he would watch the programme because his "rockstar" was there.
The Fame Gurukul victory did not lead to the sustained mainstream career that many expected. Touqeer continued performing. According to his uncle Rafi, he travelled internationally for live programmes, including shows in the United States, Singapore and Australia. Much of that work happened away from television cameras.
He also received film offers, but Rafi said Touqeer was selective. "He would say, 'I will not do small roles. I will do what I feel is a good role,'" Rafi recalled.
Touqeer later appeared in the entertainment industry again, including an appearance in the song "Afghan Jalebi" from the 2015 film Phantom. His journey, however, remained considerably quieter than the extraordinary popularity he enjoyed in 2005.
That long gap is central to the story Salman Khan brought up on Bigg Boss 20. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked Touqeer, who is now 41-years-old, what he had done during the 20 years since becoming a star. Touqeer replied that he had done numerous live shows. Salman then spoke about the ups and downs that can follow early success, referring to actors including John Travolta and Bobby Deol while telling Touqeer that difficult periods require continued hard work.
The conversation turned emotional as Touqeer reflected on the years between his first major success and his return to national television. Salman's praise has given Touqeer's comeback a new dimension.
Rather than simply revisiting the nostalgia surrounding Fame Gurukul, the Bigg Boss platform has introduced him to a new generation of viewers. His signature mannerisms, humour and energetic style have become talking points inside and outside the house.
For Rafi, that ability to entertain remains Touqeer's biggest strength. He said Touqeer has always been capable of connecting with audiences through singing, acting and performance. He also recalled a stage appearance in Kolkata where Touqeer shared the stage with Salman Khan during a promotional event for an Ajay Devgn film.
Rafi said Salman appreciated Touqeer's honesty and his straightforward nature. That quality is also highlighted by Sheikh Anees, Touqeer's childhood friend and a participant in Indian Idol in 2005 'He is still the same'.
Anees and Touqeer grew up as neighbours in Khanyar, Srinagar. Before television fame, they played together and spent their childhood around the same cultural circles.
Anees remembers Touqeer not only as a performer but also as an enthusiastic cricketer. He said friends jokingly compared Touqeer's batting style to Sachin Tendulkar.
Years later, when Anees returned to Khanyar and saw Touqeer with short hair, he asked what had happened. Touqeer told him he had been selected for Fame Gurukul.
Both men would soon find themselves pursuing music on national television. Touqeer won Fame Gurukul, while Anees reached the top 50 of Indian Idol.
Two decades later, Anees says fame has not changed his friend. "He has zero attitude," Anees said, describing Touqeer as a person who has remained largely unchanged despite his celebrity.
Anees also remembers Touqeer's talent for dance. During their early days performing in Kashmir, friends would ask him to imitate Hrithik Roshan's moves. According to Anees, Touqeer could reproduce the steps with ease.
But he was not only a dancer. "He is a good actor, he is a singer, he is a multi-talented guy," Anees said.
Touqeer's family has also been part of his long journey. His father, MA Qazi, was initially a lawyer before turning toward Sufism. His mother, Syeda Rukhsana, was a schoolteacher who later took early retirement. His younger brother, Qazi Tauseef, is an entrepreneur.
Rafi said Touqeer's mother played a particularly important role in supporting the family during his years in entertainment. For Rafi, the family's faith in Touqeer has remained constant despite the unpredictable nature of show business.
His younger brother Tauseef, although not part of the entertainment industry, understands it closely and, according to Rafi, is someone who can point out Touqeer's mistakes when necessary.
The Hrithik Roshan comparisons helped introduce Qazi Touqeer to television audiences in 2005. His hair, eyes, dancing and stage manner became part of his image.
But two decades later, that comparison feels less important than the identity he built for himself. Qazi has gained nearly six lakh Instagram followers since Big Boss 20 premiered with a grand opening episode. His Instagram following has zoomed to 7,92,000 from 1,98,000 on September 8.
Anees also remembers Touqeer's early days of performing at Tagore Hall and the Youth Hostel in Srinagar, where young singers from Kashmir would gather, rehearse and learn from senior artists. One memory that has stayed with him is Touqeer performing a ghazal by Pakistani singer Munni Begum.
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