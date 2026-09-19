ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Journey From Hrithik Roshan Comparisons To Salman Khan's 'Rockstar'

Srinagar: For Qazi Touqeer, the spotlight is not new. It is the return that makes his current chapter interesting. Two decades after winning Sony TV's singing reality show 'Fame Gurukul', the Kashmiri singer and performer is once again commanding national attention as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20.

His energetic performances, humour and theatrical personality have made him one of the season's most discussed contestants. On the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan praised Touqeer's performance and described him as the "rockstar" among the contestants.

Young Qazi Touqeer. (Special Arrangement)

For a performer whose career has moved through music, dance, acting, live shows and long stretches away from mainstream television, the moment carries a sense of déjà vu.

In 2005, Touqeer was the young Kashmiri performer with long hair, striking eyes and a flamboyant stage presence who was repeatedly compared with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The comparison became part of his early public image. In 2007, several showbiz tabloids noted that his longish hair and light eyes had reminded viewers of young Hrithik.

But behind the hairstyle and star appeal was a performer who, according to those who knew him before fame, had been preparing for the stage since childhood.

Qazi Touqeer with his uncle Qazi Rafi. (Special Arrangement)

Qazi Rafi, Touqeer's uncle and a well-known Kashmiri singer, remembers a boy who was drawn to almost every form of performance.

"He was fond of singing, acting, everything from his childhood," Rafi recalled. He also described Touqeer as sharp-minded and gentle, saying honesty was one of his defining qualities.

Rafi was among Touqeer's earliest musical influences. Before professional recording studios became easily accessible in Kashmir, Rafi would record music at home. Touqeer would sit beside him during those sessions and spend time around some of the valley's established musicians like Waheed Jeelani and Kaisar Nizami.

The environment gave him an early glimpse of the performing world. Touqeer's interest was never restricted to singing. He was equally attracted to acting and dancing. In 2005, during Rafi's singing programme Saaz-o-Awaaz, Touqeer was encouraged to dance on stage by then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. Rafi recalled that Abdullah praised the youngster's dancing and encouraged him as the audience responded enthusiastically.

That confidence would soon take Touqeer to national television. When Fame Gurukul premiered, Touqeer was not the conventional reality-show singer. He had no formal musical training and was repeatedly placed in the danger zone during the competition. Yet viewers continued to vote for him.

He eventually won the show alongside Ruprekha Banerjee on October 20, 2005. Each winner received Rs 50 lakh, a Sony Music contract and a Maruti Alto.

The scale of Touqeer's public support became one of the defining stories of that season. Recent retrospective reporting has put his final vote tally at around 2.5 crore, although contemporary reports and later accounts have cited different figures.

The victory made Touqeer a national celebrity almost overnight.

It also created an unusual friendship. Among his fellow contestants was Arijit Singh, who would later become one of Hindi cinema's most prominent playback singers. Their association from Fame Gurukul survived long after the show ended. Arijit has recently publicly supported Touqeer's Bigg Boss 20 appearance and said he would watch the programme because his "rockstar" was there.

The Fame Gurukul victory did not lead to the sustained mainstream career that many expected. Touqeer continued performing. According to his uncle Rafi, he travelled internationally for live programmes, including shows in the United States, Singapore and Australia. Much of that work happened away from television cameras.