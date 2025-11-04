ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jonathan Bailey Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Be Named World's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Hyderabad: Hollywood has a new "sexiest man", and he's redefining what that title truly means. An international magazine has officially named British actor Jonathan Bailey as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, marking a groundbreaking moment in the award's 40-year history. Bailey, best known for his performances in Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, and Broadchurch, is the first openly gay man to be honoured with the title.

The announcement was made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, followed by the unveiling of the magazine's special edition cover on Tuesday morning. The two striking covers feature the 37-year-old actor emerging from the ocean in one shot and posing with a dog in another, both capturing his charm, warmth, and natural appeal.

Speaking about the honour, Bailey described the recognition as both flattering and surreal. "It's a huge honour. Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," he told the magazine. "It's been a secret, so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

The actor humorously added that his close friends might react with a mix of shock and amusement. "They'll be furious that I haven't told them. And then they'll just squeal with delight. They've seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they've witnessed. They know the secrets," Bailey said.