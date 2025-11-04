Jonathan Bailey Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Be Named World's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Actor Jonathan Bailey has been named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, making him the first openly gay man to earn the title.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hollywood has a new "sexiest man", and he's redefining what that title truly means. An international magazine has officially named British actor Jonathan Bailey as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, marking a groundbreaking moment in the award's 40-year history. Bailey, best known for his performances in Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, and Broadchurch, is the first openly gay man to be honoured with the title.
The announcement was made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, followed by the unveiling of the magazine's special edition cover on Tuesday morning. The two striking covers feature the 37-year-old actor emerging from the ocean in one shot and posing with a dog in another, both capturing his charm, warmth, and natural appeal.
Speaking about the honour, Bailey described the recognition as both flattering and surreal. "It's a huge honour. Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," he told the magazine. "It's been a secret, so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out."
The actor humorously added that his close friends might react with a mix of shock and amusement. "They'll be furious that I haven't told them. And then they'll just squeal with delight. They've seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they've witnessed. They know the secrets," Bailey said.
Bailey, who began acting at the age of seven with the Royal Shakespeare Company, first gained widespread recognition for his role in the crime drama Broadchurch. However, it was his portrayal of Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton that turned him into a global star. He also appeared in Fellow Travelers, Heartstopper, Wicked, and Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Reflecting on his rise, Bailey shared that he first heard about the title while performing in a production of Shakespeare's Richard II. "The only thing madder than doing Richard II was to be invited into this," he joked on The Tonight Show. "And also in 2025, I'm sort of thrilled that People Magazine has invited someone in to bestow this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man."
Bailey's recognition is important not just for him, but it also represents diversity and counteracting stereotypes about masculinity and sexuality. The actor, who publicly came out in 2018, has been candid about the desire to be seen by others. "If I can fill spaces that I didn't have growing up, then I feel like that's a really brilliant thing," he previously said.
This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the People's Sexiest Man Alive tradition. The first honouree was Mel Gibson in 1985, followed by stars like Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson over the years. In 2024, the title went to John Krasinski.
Before Bailey's crowning, betting predictions had placed Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, and Henry Cavill as top contenders for the 2025 title. But it was Bailey's charm, authenticity, and talent that ultimately won hearts around the world.