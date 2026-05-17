Cannes Film Festival 2026: John Abraham's Cult Classic 'Amma Ariyan' Returns After 40 Years
The restored 4K version of the film, undertaken by Mumbai-based, FHF, marks the only Indian feature film selected for a world premiere this year
Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Four decades after it redefined independent political cinema in India, 'Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother), the legendary Malayalam film directed by John Abraham, had its world premiere in a restored 4K version at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Saturday under the Cannes Classics section.
The restored version of the film, undertaken by the Mumbai-based Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), marks the only Indian feature film selected for a world premiere at Cannes this year. The screening is being widely seen as long-overdue global recognition for one of the most influential and radical films in Indian cinema history.
Released in 1986, 'Amma Ariyan' occupies a unique place in Indian film history. Blending documentary realism with fiction, the black-and-white road movie follows a young man, Purushan (played by Joy Mathew, who too attended the premiere with the film’s editor Beena Paul in Cannes), as he travels across Kerala to inform a mother about the death of her son Hari, a percussionist and political activist.
Here's a look at the red carpet video of the world premiere at the @Festival_Cannes of FHF's 4K restoration of John Abraham’s ‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother, 1986), lead by FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur along with lead actor Joy Mathew and editor Bina Paul. pic.twitter.com/unuxP0KDBS— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) May 16, 2026
Through encounters across villages, campuses and political circles, the film became a powerful portrait of a generation shaped by the ideological turbulence, student movements and Left politics of the 1970s and 1980s.
The film was revolutionary not only in content but also in the way it was made.
After struggling to secure conventional financing, John Abraham and the Odessa Film Collective adopted an alternative production model that would later become legendary in Indian parallel cinema. Members of the collective travelled across Kerala staging street plays, screening films and collecting small public donations, sometimes as little as one rupee, from ordinary people to finance the project.
The film thus became one of India’s earliest and most celebrated crowd-funded or people-funded film movements, produced collectively by students, workers, activists, cinephiles and common people outside the mainstream studio system.
Although 'Amma Ariyan' never had a conventional theatrical release, its reputation steadily grew over the decades, earning cult status among filmmakers, critics and film students.
Restoration Without Original Negative
Restoring the film proved extraordinarily difficult because the original camera negative had disappeared long ago.
According to the Film Heritage Foundation, only poor-quality, damaged prints of the film survived. After an extensive search by the National Film Archives of India, two 35mm prints were eventually located -- one subtitled and another without subtitles. Both had severe deterioration, including scratches, broken splices, sound damage and loss of emulsion.
The restoration project, initiated in 2023, involved painstaking frame-by-frame correction and soundtrack reconstruction in collaboration with Italian restoration lab L'Immagine Ritrovata and Digital Film Restore Pvt Ltd.
FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said the restoration journey itself took nearly five to six years, while the restoration work alone lasted around two years.
"At FTII, legendary archivist PK Nair used to screen 'Amma Ariyan' for students and tell us stories about John Abraham. It remained one of my favourite films. Restoring it without the original negative was an enormous challenge,’’ Dungarpur told the media on the sidelines after the premiere.
Honour For John Abraham
Film editor Bina Paul, who played a key role in securing permissions and supporting the restoration effort, said the film remains remarkably contemporary even today.
“When I watched the film again after many years, I realised how timeless it is. Many cinematic debates that feel current today, especially blending documentary and fiction, were already explored in 'Amma Ariyan'. Cannes finally gave John Abraham the recognition he deserved,” she said on the sidelines of Cannes.
Veteran cinematographer Venu, who shot the film, said the restoration successfully preserved the film’s original rawness, grain texture and rugged visual style. John Abraham, who directed 'Vidyarthikale Ithile Ithile' (1972), 'Agraharathil Kazhutai' (Tamil, 1977) and 'Cheriyachante Kroorakrithyangal' (1979), died in 1987 aged 49, a year after Amma Ariyan was released.
Gerald Duchaussoy of Cannes Classics reportedly described 'Amma Ariyan' as “one of the best films” received by the festival this year, praising its political intensity, camera movement and striking black-and-white imagery.
A Landmark For Indian Cinema
The Cannes premiere marks yet another major international recognition for Indian film restoration efforts led by the Film Heritage Foundation. Over the past five years, restored classics such as 'Thamp', 'Ishanou', 'Manthan' and 'Aranyer Din Ratri' have also been screened at Cannes.
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