ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jodhpur Gynaecologist Showcases Rajasthani Heritage, Power Of Womanhood At Cannes Red Carpet

Jodhpur: From the operation theater (OT) of a hospital to the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, 2026, renowned gynaecologist from Jodhpur, fashion icon, and social media influencer, Dr Sonal Parihar, has scripted a new chapter in history.

After winning 'Mrs India' title and various international beauty pageants, Dr Parihar has now showcased Rajasthani culture at the world's most prestigious fashion platform.

Dr Parihar has established an identity that extends far beyond that of a mere physician and has also carved out a strong presence in the realms of fashion, motivational speaking, and women empowerment. Her sartorial theme at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet was all about presenting a harmonious blend of Rajasthan's cultural essence and global fashion trends. During the two-day event at the Cannes Film Festival, she beautifully showcased Indian craftsmanship, cultural heritage and the power of womanhood through a series of distinct looks.

One of Dr Parihar's looks was particularly unique and deeply symbolic. Designed by Prashik Pushpalata Sukhnandan and Ineet Randhawa, this special ensemble was crafted using computer components and parts salvaged from discarded embroidery machines. This look vividly brought to life the interplay of traditional handicrafts and modern, machine-driven fashion. The wooden shoulder frames accompanying the outfit were inspired by traditional Indian embroidery hoops, thereby infusing a sense of dignity and recognition to the centuries-old Indian artisans on a global stage.