Jodhpur Gynaecologist Showcases Rajasthani Heritage, Power Of Womanhood At Cannes Red Carpet
Dr Sonal Parihar has beautifully showcased Indian craftsmanship, Rajasthani heritage and the power of womanhood through a series of distinct looks.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST|
Updated : May 24, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Jodhpur: From the operation theater (OT) of a hospital to the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, 2026, renowned gynaecologist from Jodhpur, fashion icon, and social media influencer, Dr Sonal Parihar, has scripted a new chapter in history.
After winning 'Mrs India' title and various international beauty pageants, Dr Parihar has now showcased Rajasthani culture at the world's most prestigious fashion platform.
Dr Parihar has established an identity that extends far beyond that of a mere physician and has also carved out a strong presence in the realms of fashion, motivational speaking, and women empowerment. Her sartorial theme at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet was all about presenting a harmonious blend of Rajasthan's cultural essence and global fashion trends. During the two-day event at the Cannes Film Festival, she beautifully showcased Indian craftsmanship, cultural heritage and the power of womanhood through a series of distinct looks.
One of Dr Parihar's looks was particularly unique and deeply symbolic. Designed by Prashik Pushpalata Sukhnandan and Ineet Randhawa, this special ensemble was crafted using computer components and parts salvaged from discarded embroidery machines. This look vividly brought to life the interplay of traditional handicrafts and modern, machine-driven fashion. The wooden shoulder frames accompanying the outfit were inspired by traditional Indian embroidery hoops, thereby infusing a sense of dignity and recognition to the centuries-old Indian artisans on a global stage.
After showcasing glimpses of her culture at Cannes, Dr Parihar said that her journey is not merely a personal achievement but serves as an inspiration for all women who aspire to realise their dreams alongside their professional lives. Hailing from Jodhpur and making her way to Cannes, she has emerged as the city's new global icon.
Her second ensemble on the Red Carpet, a heavily embroidered gown, was inspired by the natural beauty of India. Through intricate hand embroidery, the dress depicted blooming gardens, flowing rivers, and inherent natural splendour. The meticulous handiwork in her gown showcased the living heritage of Indian artisans to the world. Her unique headpiece featured angelic motifs, symbolising motherhood, reflecting her identity as a gynaecologist, a woman who helps bring new life into the world every day.
Dr Parihar's third look was entirely dedicated to the cultural heritage of Rajasthan. Adorned in a traditional Rajasthani saree and jewellery, She presented the rare 400-year-old artform known as 'Danka Work' at a global stage. Designer Neetu Singh's revived 'Meena Danka' collection featured an exquisite blend of gold-plated silver, copper, and German silver, creating a distinctive presence on the red carpet by seamlessly fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury fashion.
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