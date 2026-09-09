J&K's First International Film Festival: Rafey Mehmood And Rahat Kazmi Hail New Opportunities
Mehmood, an ace cinematographer and Kazmi, a local filmmaker hailed the Jammu & Kashmir's initiative on such a large scale.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's first international film festival has brought filmmakers, technicians, students and members of the film fraternity together, creating a new platform for creative exchange and putting the region's cinematic potential in the spotlight.
Held in Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg with participation from filmmakers and delegates representing about 40 countries, the festival has been welcomed by prominent names from the Indian film industry as an important step toward building a stronger film ecosystem in the region.
Award-winning cinematographer Rafey Mehmood described his participation as both professionally and emotionally rewarding, recalling his family's connection with Kashmir.
"For me, coming to the Kashmir Valley is an emotionally rewarding experience," Mehmood said, recalling that his grandfather frequently visited the region and that he had also travelled there with his father as a child.
Beyond the personal connection, Mehmood said he was particularly encouraged by the presence of young people and women students at the festival.
He told ETV Bharat the participation of students could have a lasting impact, giving a new generation an opportunity to engage directly with experienced filmmakers and technicians.
The cinematographer also spoke about the relationship between writers, directors and cinematographers during the filmmaking process. He said a writer with a strong filmmaking vision or directorial ambition may sometimes find it difficult to step away from the visual decision-making process once filming begins.
According to Mehmood, the strongest collaboration happens when the writer communicates the core vision early in the process and allows the director and cinematographer to shape how that vision is translated on screen.
He also expressed reservations about an increasingly technology-driven future for cinema, particularly filmmaking that relies heavily on computers and prompts.
"For me, filmmaking is also about interaction with people, locations and a certain creative excitement," he said, suggesting that technology should not replace the human relationships and experiences that form the foundation of cinema.
Filmmaker and writer Rahat Kazmi described the festival as a landmark moment for Jammu and Kashmir, saying the idea of holding an international film festival in the region had been discussed years earlier but could not materialize at the time.
Kazmi said he and others had previously approached political leaders with a proposal to organize such an event. The plans did not move forward then, making the current festival particularly significant for those who had long hoped to see Kashmir host an international cinematic gathering.
He praised the Jammu and Kashmir government for taking the initiative forward on a larger scale. The festival, he said, has created a positive atmosphere around Kashmir by bringing international filmmakers and Bollywood personalities to the region while giving local young people a chance to interact with professionals from outside.
Kazmi believes the exchange works both ways. While local students and aspiring filmmakers get exposure to experienced industry professionals, visitors also get an opportunity to experience Kashmir beyond its familiar tourist imagery.
He pointed to the region's food, clothing, culture and lesser-known destinations as aspects of Kashmir that remain relatively unfamiliar to audiences outside the valley.
"Kashmir is much beyond Gulmarg and Shikara boats," Kazmi said, emphasizing the need to showcase the region's wider cultural and geographical diversity.
Kazmi, who said he has made over 20 films in Jammu and Kashmir, also recalled bringing a Mumbai-based team from Balaji Telefilms to the region for a web series.
He said the team was surprised by what it encountered in Kashmir, including not only the landscape but also the food, traditional attire and other aspects of local culture.
For Kazmi, the film festival can therefore become more than an annual celebration of cinema. He cited the example of the Cannes Film Festival, which he has attended for about a decade. Kazmi noted that Cannes was developed as a major festival destination and that the event helped put the French town on the global tourism map.
He argued that a successful film festival can similarly create economic opportunities in Kashmir. "Film is a huge medium to bring people together," Kazmi said, adding that filmmaking can generate jobs and help create a sustainable film environment.
He said every production coming to the region has the potential to provide employment for local people, from technical crews to service providers.
Kazmi also spoke about his international project, "Love in Vietnam," which he described as the first India-Vietnam co-production.
The film has already received a theatrical release and is scheduled to be released on Hotstar, according to Kazmi. A portion of the project was filmed in Jammu and Kashmir, while the rest was shot in Vietnam.
Kazmi also reflected on the rise of Kashmiri actress Farhana Bhatt, whom he worked with in "The Country of Blind." He said Bhatt's potential was visible even when she was playing a relatively small role and that he had remained in touch with her over the years.
Kazmi, however, was quick to credit Bhatt herself for her success. He said his role had been limited to providing some guidance and that her growth was ultimately the result of her own determination and choices.
Bhatt gained wider national attention after her appearance on "Bigg Boss," where her outspoken personality generated strong reactions.
While speaking to ETV Bharat, Kazmi said what stood out to him was not simply her willingness to speak her mind but the way she handled the pressure that followed.
He described Bhatt as mentally and physically strong and praised the stand she took on issues important to her. Kazmi said the acceptance she has received since then is a reflection of her ability to navigate her own path in the entertainment industry.
The festival has also drawn praise from AV Rao, Vice President of publicity at Ramoji Film City, who described the event as a welcome initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir government.
Rao said events of this nature can bring together filmmakers, film lovers and people searching for new locations and opportunities. He congratulated the government and expressed hope that the festival would continue every year and grow into a major event.
Read More: