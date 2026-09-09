ETV Bharat / entertainment

J&K's First International Film Festival: Rafey Mehmood And Rahat Kazmi Hail New Opportunities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's first international film festival has brought filmmakers, technicians, students and members of the film fraternity together, creating a new platform for creative exchange and putting the region's cinematic potential in the spotlight.

Held in Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg with participation from filmmakers and delegates representing about 40 countries, the festival has been welcomed by prominent names from the Indian film industry as an important step toward building a stronger film ecosystem in the region.

Filmmaker Rahat Kazmi at Jammu and Kashmir's first international film festival (ETV Bharat)

Award-winning cinematographer Rafey Mehmood described his participation as both professionally and emotionally rewarding, recalling his family's connection with Kashmir.

"For me, coming to the Kashmir Valley is an emotionally rewarding experience," Mehmood said, recalling that his grandfather frequently visited the region and that he had also travelled there with his father as a child.

Beyond the personal connection, Mehmood said he was particularly encouraged by the presence of young people and women students at the festival.

He told ETV Bharat the participation of students could have a lasting impact, giving a new generation an opportunity to engage directly with experienced filmmakers and technicians.

The cinematographer also spoke about the relationship between writers, directors and cinematographers during the filmmaking process. He said a writer with a strong filmmaking vision or directorial ambition may sometimes find it difficult to step away from the visual decision-making process once filming begins.

According to Mehmood, the strongest collaboration happens when the writer communicates the core vision early in the process and allows the director and cinematographer to shape how that vision is translated on screen.

He also expressed reservations about an increasingly technology-driven future for cinema, particularly filmmaking that relies heavily on computers and prompts.

"For me, filmmaking is also about interaction with people, locations and a certain creative excitement," he said, suggesting that technology should not replace the human relationships and experiences that form the foundation of cinema.

Filmmaker and writer Rahat Kazmi described the festival as a landmark moment for Jammu and Kashmir, saying the idea of holding an international film festival in the region had been discussed years earlier but could not materialize at the time.

Kazmi said he and others had previously approached political leaders with a proposal to organize such an event. The plans did not move forward then, making the current festival particularly significant for those who had long hoped to see Kashmir host an international cinematic gathering.

He praised the Jammu and Kashmir government for taking the initiative forward on a larger scale. The festival, he said, has created a positive atmosphere around Kashmir by bringing international filmmakers and Bollywood personalities to the region while giving local young people a chance to interact with professionals from outside.

Kazmi believes the exchange works both ways. While local students and aspiring filmmakers get exposure to experienced industry professionals, visitors also get an opportunity to experience Kashmir beyond its familiar tourist imagery.