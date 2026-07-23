ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jennifer's Body 2: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried To Reunite After 17 Years; Release Date, Cast, Plot Details Inside

Hyderabad: Fans of Jennifer’s Body may finally have a reason to celebrate. Seventeen years after the horror-comedy was released, Jennifer’s Body 2 is reportedly moving forward. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, recent reports suggest that the sequel is gearing up to begin filming later this year.

According to a newswire, filming is expected to begin in Vancouver, Canada, in October 2026. A horror website has also reported that Megan Fox will return as Jennifer Check. Amanda Seyfried, who played Anita "Needy" Lesnicki in the original film, is also widely expected to reprise her role, although her casting has not been officially confirmed.

If production starts as planned, the film could arrive in theatres sometime in late 2027. The sequel will bring back the original creative team. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is returning to write the film, while Karyn Kusama will once again direct it.

Speaking about revisiting the franchise, Cody said, "I think I felt the most like myself, as an artist, when I wrote Jennifer’s Body." She also revealed that although the 2009 film struggled at the box office, its growing popularity over the years encouraged her to return to the horror-comedy genre.

Kusama also confirmed that work on the sequel is underway but chose not to reveal any major details. She told a newswire, "I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film."