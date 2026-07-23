Jennifer's Body 2: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried To Reunite After 17 Years; Release Date, Cast, Plot Details Inside
Jennifer's Body 2 is reportedly moving ahead after 17 years, with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried expected to return.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans of Jennifer’s Body may finally have a reason to celebrate. Seventeen years after the horror-comedy was released, Jennifer’s Body 2 is reportedly moving forward. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, recent reports suggest that the sequel is gearing up to begin filming later this year.
According to a newswire, filming is expected to begin in Vancouver, Canada, in October 2026. A horror website has also reported that Megan Fox will return as Jennifer Check. Amanda Seyfried, who played Anita "Needy" Lesnicki in the original film, is also widely expected to reprise her role, although her casting has not been officially confirmed.
If production starts as planned, the film could arrive in theatres sometime in late 2027. The sequel will bring back the original creative team. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is returning to write the film, while Karyn Kusama will once again direct it.
Speaking about revisiting the franchise, Cody said, "I think I felt the most like myself, as an artist, when I wrote Jennifer’s Body." She also revealed that although the 2009 film struggled at the box office, its growing popularity over the years encouraged her to return to the horror-comedy genre.
Kusama also confirmed that work on the sequel is underway but chose not to reveal any major details. She told a newswire, "I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film."
What could Jennifer’s Body 2 be about?
The makers have not officially revealed the plot of Jennifer’s Body 2. However, early reports suggest that the story could follow an older Needy as she faces a new supernatural threat. Another possibility is that Jennifer returns in a new form to terrorise a new generation.
Since the ending of the first film left Needy with supernatural powers after Jennifer bit her, the sequel has plenty of room to continue the story.
A quick look at the first film
Released in 2009, Jennifer’s Body starred Megan Fox as Jennifer Check, a popular high school cheerleader who is sacrificed during a satanic ritual by an indie rock band. The ritual goes wrong, turning her into a demon who survives by killing and feeding on her male classmates.
Amanda Seyfried played Jennifer’s best friend, Needy, who eventually discovers the truth and kills Jennifer. Before dying, Jennifer bites Needy, passing on some of her supernatural abilities. Needy later escapes from a psychiatric hospital and hunts down the members of the band responsible for Jennifer’s transformation.
Although Jennifer’s Body failed at the box office when it first released, the film gained a massive fan following in the years that followed. It is now considered a cult classic, especially among horror fans, with many viewers praising its dark humour, social themes and performances by Fox and Seyfried.