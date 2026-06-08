Jennifer Winget Sparks Wedding Rumours: Who Is The Mystery Man?
TV star Jennifer Winget is reportedly engaged to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael, with plans underway for a Christian wedding later this year or early next.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian television's favourite leading lady, Jennifer Winget, is making headlines once again, but this time it is all about her personal life. Rumours are flying high that the Beyhadh and Saraswatichandra actor is ready to walk down the aisle for the second time. The man who has reportedly won her heart is William Ishmael, a Singapore-based businessman.
While the actor has always kept her private life guarded, eagle-eyed fans first noticed something brewing when Jennifer commented on a wedding dance Reel on Instagram. Soon after, fans discovered she had started following several wedding-focused social media accounts, including photographers and event vendors.
According to sources close to the development, this is much more than just internet speculation. A source told a newswire that William popped the question during a recent holiday, and Jennifer happily said yes. "Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic," the insider revealed.
William is a businessman who stays completely out of the media spotlight. The couple has reportedly been in a stable, serious relationship for a while and now wedding preparations are in full swing. Jennifer has reportedly started creating detailed mood boards and shortlisting wedding vendors.
As for the big day, it is expected to be a traditional Christian wedding. The couple is currently scouting for the perfect venue and looking at two tentative timelines, either a autumn wedding between September and October, or a winter celebration between December and January.
A tight circle of close industry friends, including actors Genelia Deshmukh and Harleen Sethi, are already in the loop about the upcoming wedding. The news comes after a wave of false rumours earlier this year that linked Jennifer to her former Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi.
Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2012, but the couple divorced in 2014. Now at 41, with a stellar career spanning hit shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the web series Code M, Jennifer seems ready and excited to start this beautiful new chapter with William.