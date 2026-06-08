ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jennifer Winget Sparks Wedding Rumours: Who Is The Mystery Man?

Hyderabad: Indian television's favourite leading lady, Jennifer Winget, is making headlines once again, but this time it is all about her personal life. Rumours are flying high that the Beyhadh and Saraswatichandra actor is ready to walk down the aisle for the second time. The man who has reportedly won her heart is William Ishmael, a Singapore-based businessman.

While the actor has always kept her private life guarded, eagle-eyed fans first noticed something brewing when Jennifer commented on a wedding dance Reel on Instagram. Soon after, fans discovered she had started following several wedding-focused social media accounts, including photographers and event vendors.

According to sources close to the development, this is much more than just internet speculation. A source told a newswire that William popped the question during a recent holiday, and Jennifer happily said yes. "Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic," the insider revealed.