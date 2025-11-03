Jennifer Aniston Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His Birthday
Jennifer Aniston confirms her romance with life coach Jim Curtis through a heartfelt Instagram post on his birthday.
Hyderabad: Jennifer Aniston has made her relationship with Jim Curtis official on Instagram. The Friends star shared a heartfelt post on Sunday, November 2, to mark Curtis' birthday.
The 56-year-old actress posted a beautiful black-and-white photo with him. In the picture, Aniston can be seen hugging Curtis from behind as he smiles warmly. She captioned the photo, "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished."
Fans were thrilled to see the post. The comments section quickly filled with love and excitement. One fan wrote, "You are glowing! You go girl, we're cheering for you forever." Another commented, "So happy for you! You deserve all the happiness in the world."
The post marks the first time Aniston has publicly acknowledged her relationship with Curtis. The couple was first linked in July after being spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. They were later seen attending several events together, including The Morning Show Season 4 premiere in September.
According to media reports, Aniston and Curtis were introduced by mutual friends earlier this year. "They started out as friends," a source told media, adding, "Jen had read his book and was already familiar with his work."
Curtis has spent over two decades working in the health and wellness field. He is a hypnotherapist, author, and life coach known for inspiring people to "step into the fullest version of themselves." He has written two books: The Stimulati Experience (2017) and Shift (2024).
Sources close to the actress say Curtis has had a calming influence on Aniston. "He's helped her slow down and find more balance. He really admires everything she's built and encourages her to focus on what makes her happy." And with her latest Instagram post, Aniston seems to be doing exactly that.
