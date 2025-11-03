ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His Birthday

Jennifer Aniston confirms her romance with life coach Jim Curtis ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Jennifer Aniston has made her relationship with Jim Curtis official on Instagram. The Friends star shared a heartfelt post on Sunday, November 2, to mark Curtis' birthday. The 56-year-old actress posted a beautiful black-and-white photo with him. In the picture, Aniston can be seen hugging Curtis from behind as he smiles warmly. She captioned the photo, "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished." Fans were thrilled to see the post. The comments section quickly filled with love and excitement. One fan wrote, "You are glowing! You go girl, we're cheering for you forever." Another commented, "So happy for you! You deserve all the happiness in the world."