Inside Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij's Love Story: From Falling In Love At First Sight To Secretly Getting Married

The two met at a checkout, when they were with fiends, at a club. In several interviews, Jay has shared that it was love at first sight for him. Although they didn't speak much that night, destiny had other plans. A year later, the two crossed paths again at another party, and this time, they struck an instant connection. Jay was immediately drawn to Mahhi's simplicity and charm, but she didn't reciprocate his feelings right away. They became friends first, and over time, that friendship turned into something deeper. Jay, known for his honesty and humour, once said that he always believed in being in a relationship only when he was sure it would lead to marriage. With Mahhi, he had no doubts.

At this time, social media is buzzing with rumours about them having trouble in their marriage. Jay and Mahhi have not commented on this either way. However, one thing cannot be debated - they have a long-standing relationship that so many fans have loved for many years.

Hyderabad: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, two of television's most favourite artists, have been loved over the years for their beautiful bond, cute family moments, and amazing chemistry on and off screen. Their love story is like a Bollywood movie where they met by chance, and everything else fell in place naturally.

The Proposal and Secret Wedding

After just three months of dating, Jay knew Mahhi was "the one." On December 31, 2009, he proposed to her, and within a year, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony. The wedding was kept a secret at first. Mahhi later revealed that she and Jay wanted to keep their union intimate and away from the limelight. "We didn't want to make a song and dance about it. If somebody asked, we told them, but we wanted it private," she once said. It wasn't until she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra at a party that news of their marriage became public. The couple officially got married on November 11, 2011.

In 2017, Jay and Mahhi caught attention for adopting their caretaker's kids Rajveer and Khushi. While some celebrated the couple for their kind act, others questioned their decision. Mahhi responded by saying, "Yes, they are our children. Maybe not born, but we definitely feel very proud of them in our hearts." This couple shared pictures of Rajveer and Khushi, partaking in all of the holidays the star couple went on.

In 2019, Jay and Mahhi welcomed their daughter, Tara, after years of trying to conceive. Jay often expresses how Tara changed his life. In one emotional moment on India's Best Dancer 3, he said, "After Tara, Mahhi is the reason for me to live. She has made me a better person." He also confessed that he never knew the depth of parental love until he met his daughter. "In films, we often see heroes giving up their lives for love. I never felt that until I met Tara. She's the one for whom I can give up my life," he said on the show.

Their Vegas Wedding To Now

In 2014, Jay and Mahhi renewed their vows in a white wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Apart from their social media accounts that have been filled with sweet posts, witty banter, and family getaways, Jay's recent trip to Japan with his daughters, Tara and Khushi, gave way to divorce rumours as Mahhi was absent from the photos. Despite the speculation, the two have not said anything on the matter.