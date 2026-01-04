ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Announce Separation: 'We Choose Peace Over Drama'

Both Mahhi and Jay shared a note on their respective Instagram Stories, announcing their decision to part ways after almost 15 years of being married. The post read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. (sic)."

Hyderabad: Television actors, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, made the announcement of their separation by sharing the news via an Instagram story on Sunday. It comes after months of speculation surrounding a rift in their married life. The two have asked that the media respect their decision and give them the privacy they need during this period.

They made it very clear in their announcement that they are still going to support each other, indicating that the choice to separate was made with mutual respect. The post further stated that there is no blame or negativity involved. "There is no villain in this story," they wrote, adding that they chose peace over unnecessary drama, requesting people not to jump to conclusions and to be kind as they move forward with their lives.

The actors spoke at length about their children, who remain their top priority. They are parents to three children - Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. While Tara is their biological daughter born in 2019, Khushi and Rajveer were fostered by them earlier. They said they will continue to stand by their children, support them in every possible way, and do what is best for them. The two also shared that they will remain friends and continue to respect one another, just as they always have.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011 after dating for several years. Over the years, they became one of television's most loved couples and were often seen together on reality shows. The couple previously won the television dance competition Nach Baliye Season 5. Mahhi has gained recognition through roles in Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, while Jay has appeared in many popular television roles from fictional to reality tv.