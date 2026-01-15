ETV Bharat / entertainment

JLF 2026: Javed Akhtar Says There Is No 'Crash Course' In Secularism, Shares Views On Politics, Language & Cinema

During the interaction, Javed Akhtar also shared his views on global politics, particularly touching upon the relationship between the United States and Venezuela. He said that the opinions of US President Donald Trump should not be seen as the mindset of the entire country. "Whatever Trump thinks cannot be the thinking of 300 million American citizens. No ruler can be genuinely communal, because a ruler's first job is power, and he will do whatever brings him power," said Javed Akhtar. He also said that, according to him, even being communal is a form of commitment for some politicians.

Jaipur: Lyricist, poet, and writer Javed Akhtar's session at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 drew wide attention. The session was based on his well-known book Points of View, in which he reflects on ideas, beliefs, and the contradictions shaping contemporary discourse. The event saw Javed Akhtar in conversation with writer Warisha Farasat, and together they spoke openly about language, freedom of expression, truth, and the role of writers in a changing world.

Secularism was another major topic during the session. Javed Akhtar expressed his views clearly and without hesitation. He said, "There is no crash course for being secular. Anyone who claims to teach it is fake. Secular thinking comes to a person from the environment around them." Sharing a personal note, he said he learned these values from his grandparents: "They might not have been formally educated, but they were deeply rooted in strong moral and human values."

The discussion then shifted to language and culture. Addressing debates around Urdu and Sanskrit, Javed Akhtar said, "It is not right to ask which language came first." He said that Sanskrit is thousands of years old, while Urdu is much newer. He also pointed out that Tamil is considered the world's oldest living language and said that comparing Urdu with ancient languages like Sanskrit does not make sense in this context.

Javed Akhtar has also spoken about the changes he has noticed in the film industry with the passage of time. He said that the industry today is far more mature and organised than it was in the past. He has also spoken about his days when he had to perform the tasks of an assistant director, including the job of carrying slippers and shoes. He noted that today, the first assistant director's name is announced right after the lead actor's.

In the session, Javed Akhtar was asked why he was not wearing spectacles. He replied with humour, saying, "Look at good faces and keep good intentions, there's no need for glasses." His answer drew laughter and applause from the audience.