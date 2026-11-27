'Those Trying To Copy Dhurandhar Will Fail': Javed Akhtar Says Aditya Dhar Is Far 'Better' Than Them
Javed Akhtar praises Aditya Dhar's writing and direction in Dhurandhar, warning filmmakers that copying the film's formula will fail because Dhar is ahead.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has a clear message for filmmakers planning to follow the success of Dhurandhar. He believes that those trying to make films similar to Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture will not succeed. In fact, he feels they will fail because Dhar is already one step ahead of them. Akhtar also praised the filmmaker’s writing, screenplay and attention to detail, saying that he has created something different with the film.
During a recent podcast with a trade analyst, Akhtar spoke about his experience of watching Dhurandhar. He revealed that he liked the film so much that he personally congratulated Aditya Dhar after getting his phone number. The veteran writer, who did not know Dhar well before this, said he was impressed by the film’s writing and dialogues.
"I didn’t know Aditya Dhar. I may have met him once or twice. But after the film’s release, I congratulated him personally after getting his phone number. The writing is excellent. He has come up with a new kind of screenplay, and the dialogues are so good. Now everyone will try to make a film like this," Akhtar said.
During the conversation, the trade analyst pointed out that the film industry often follows a herd mentality. Whenever a film becomes successful, several filmmakers try to recreate its formula instead of coming up with something original.
Responding to this, Akhtar said that copying Dhurandhar would not help filmmakers because Dhar has already done something that is difficult to recreate. He also praised the director’s research and the way he built the world of the film.
"Herd mentality is still fine. But people who are trying to copy Dhurandhar won’t succeed. They will eventually fail because Aditya Dhar is better than all of you. He has researched so well. He created a real atmosphere," the lyricist said.
Akhtar further said that even the smaller characters in the film looked natural and suited the world created by the director. He pointed out that the junior artistes and supporting characters did not look out of place.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in December last year and went on to become one of the biggest box-office successes. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.
The film also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide within three weeks of its release. It went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at the time.
Following the success of the first film, the makers released Dhurandhar 2 in March this year. The second instalment brought back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, among others, and emerged as another major box-office success.