ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Those Trying To Copy Dhurandhar Will Fail': Javed Akhtar Says Aditya Dhar Is Far 'Better' Than Them

'Those Trying To Copy Dhurandhar Will Fail': Javed Akhtar Says Aditya Dhar Is Far 'Better' Than Them ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has a clear message for filmmakers planning to follow the success of Dhurandhar. He believes that those trying to make films similar to Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture will not succeed. In fact, he feels they will fail because Dhar is already one step ahead of them. Akhtar also praised the filmmaker’s writing, screenplay and attention to detail, saying that he has created something different with the film.

During a recent podcast with a trade analyst, Akhtar spoke about his experience of watching Dhurandhar. He revealed that he liked the film so much that he personally congratulated Aditya Dhar after getting his phone number. The veteran writer, who did not know Dhar well before this, said he was impressed by the film’s writing and dialogues.

"I didn’t know Aditya Dhar. I may have met him once or twice. But after the film’s release, I congratulated him personally after getting his phone number. The writing is excellent. He has come up with a new kind of screenplay, and the dialogues are so good. Now everyone will try to make a film like this," Akhtar said. During the conversation, the trade analyst pointed out that the film industry often follows a herd mentality. Whenever a film becomes successful, several filmmakers try to recreate its formula instead of coming up with something original. Responding to this, Akhtar said that copying Dhurandhar would not help filmmakers because Dhar has already done something that is difficult to recreate. He also praised the director’s research and the way he built the world of the film.